BS6 Honda Activa 125 Deliveries Begin

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has begun deliveries of the BS6 compliant Honda Activa 125 in India. The BS6 Honda Activa 125 scooter was launched on September 11, 2019.

Published:
The Activa 125 is the first BS6 model from Honda's stables to be launched in India

Highlights

  • Prices for the Honda Activa 125 start at Rs. 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • It gets a 124 cc motor, making 8.2 bhp and 10.3 Nm of peak torque
  • It will go up against the TVS NTorq 125 & Suzuki Access 125

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has started the deliveries of the Bharat Stage 6 variant of the Honda Activa 125. The key of the first BS6 compliant Honda Activa 125 were handed over to a customer in Delhi. The Honda Activa 125 BS6 model was launched on September 11, 2019. The starting price for the new Activa 125 BS-VI is ₹ 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Activa 125 with alloy wheels is priced at ₹ 70,990 while the Activa 125 Deluxe is priced at ₹ 74,990. Yes, the prices are on the steeper side for a 125 cc scooter, but come April 2020, you will other models in the segment similarly priced.

Also Read: Honda Activa 125 BS6 Launched In India

Honda Activa 125

63,745 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Activa 125

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The all new Activa 125 BVI is built with Honda's superior technology and many segment-first-features, which will bring more value and convenience to the customers. There is a lot of excitement around the 1st BSVI mass segment 2Wheeler in India. With the overwhelming response, we are delighted to begin the deliveries giving one more reason to our customers to celebrate this festival with '#aQuietRevolution'."

Also Read: Honda Activa 125 BS6; All You Need To Know

The 124 cc, four-stroke, fuel-injected engine of the new Activa 125 puts out 8.2 bhp of power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The internal components of the engine have been revised for low friction, and Honda says the new engine is more refined and smooth in operation. The new Honda Activa 125 FI is at least 10-13 per cent more fuel efficient than the outgoing model, and the scooter also gets an idle stop system, which automatically switches off the engine at traffic lights, and brief stops. Apart from the BS6 engine, the new Activa 125 was developed with 26 new patent applications.

As another industry first, Honda will also be offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on BS6 Activa 125.

