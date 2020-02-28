BS6 Hero Super Splendor: All You Need To Know

Hero MotoCorp is strengthening its BS6 portfolio with new launches and the latest model to get the Bharat Stage 6 emission norms upgrade is the Hero Super Splendor. The 125 cc motorcycle gets a BS6 compliant engine along with upgrades to the brakes, suspension and dimensions. Plus, the motorcycle also gets a new colour scheme and is available in two variants. The BS6 Hero Super Splendor continues to get Hero's i3S or 'idle start stop system' technology as well. Here's everything you need to know about the updated BS6 Hero Super Splendor.

Engine

The 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine gets is now BS6 compliant and is fitted with XSens technology, which is said to offer a better ride and decent performance. The engine makes 19 per cent more power which is 10.73 bhp at 7,500 rpm and has peak torque output of 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle gets an all-new 5-speed gearbox and Hero's i3S system as well, offering better fuel efficiency.

Cycle Parts

Apart from the BS6 compliant engine, the Super Splendor also gets a new rigid diamond-frame chassis which offers greater manoeuvrability. Plus, the suspension gets increased travel. The front telescopic forks get 15 mm extra travel while the rear shock absorbers get 7.5 mm of extra travel. The ground clearance too increases by 20 mm and now stands at 180 mm, which is 20 per cent higher. Hero also offers a new seat which is 45 mm longer than the one on the outgoing model. Lastly, the motorcycle also gets an optional disc brake variant, which uses a 240 mm disc up front. The rear continues to be a 130 mm drum unit and the setup includes combined-braking technology as well.

Pricing and variants

The drum brake version of the BS6 Hero Super Splendor is priced at ₹ 67,300 while the disc brake variant is priced at ₹ 70,800. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The bike will be available in four colour options which are Metallic Nexus Blue, Glaze Black, Heavy Grey and Candy Blazing Red.

