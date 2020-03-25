BS6 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special Prices Revealed

Harley-Davidson has listed the prices of the 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, as well as the 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special on the official website. The new H-D Forty-Eight is priced at ₹ 10.61 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the new H-D Forty-Eight Special is priced at ₹ 10.98 lakh (Ex-showroom). Both bikes share the same powertrain and overall design, with the difference being in the Tallboy handlebars and 1970s inspired custom paint schemes and graphics on the Forty-Eight Special. The 2020 models meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI emission regulations which will come into effect from April 1, 2020.

Mechanically, both bikes are powered by the same 1200 cc, Evolution, air-cooled v-twin engine which puts out 97 Nm at 4,250 rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed gearbox, and braking is handled by dual-piston calipers on both wheels. The H-D Forty-Eight and H-D Forty-Eight Special run on 16-inch, 9-spoke, cast aluminium wheels with machined highlights, shod with a 130/90 front tyre and 150/80 rear tyre. The H-D Forty-Eight is available in five colour options, Vivid Black, River Rock Gray Denim, Stone Washed White Pearl, Performance Orange and Stilleto Red. The Forty-Eight Special is available in three paint options, Vivid Black, Billiard Red and White Pearl.

Also Read: BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod Prices Revealed

Harley-Davidson has already announced prices of the 2020 Street series of motorcycles. Both the Harley-Davidson Street 750, and the Harley-Davidson Street Rod will be available in a choice of three colours. Recently, Harley-Davidson also announced that it will be offering its new BS6 models of the Street series for sale through Canteen Store Departments (CSD) for the armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen, as well as their dependents across the country. With a lockdown in Harley-Davidson's US manufacturing facilities, launch of the BS6 CBU models are likely to be delayed.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.