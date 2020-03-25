New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special Prices Revealed

Harley-Davidson India has listed prices of the 2020 Forty-Eight and Forty-Eight Special models on the official website.

Prices of the BS6 models of H-D Forty-Eight begin at Rs. 10.61 lakh

Highlights

  • 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Priced At Rs. 10.61 lakh
  • 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special priced at Rs. 10.98 lakh
  • Both the Forty-Eight and the Forty-Eight Special are BS6 models

Harley-Davidson has listed the prices of the 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, as well as the 2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special on the official website. The new H-D Forty-Eight is priced at ₹ 10.61 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the new H-D Forty-Eight Special is priced at ₹ 10.98 lakh (Ex-showroom). Both bikes share the same powertrain and overall design, with the difference being in the Tallboy handlebars and 1970s inspired custom paint schemes and graphics on the Forty-Eight Special. The 2020 models meet the upcoming Bharat Stage VI emission regulations which will come into effect from April 1, 2020.

The Forty-Eight Special gets Tallboy handlebars and retro-styled body graphics, along with different colour options

