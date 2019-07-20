BS6 Fuel Now Covers 60% Of NCR, Will Reach 80% By October: Report

Sale of Bharat Stage VI (BS6) fuel has reportedly expanded to 60 per cent of the country National Capital Region (NCR). According to the report published by ET Auto, sale of BS6 compliant petrol and diesel has now crossed Delhi borders and is now available in districts like - Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan as well, from April 1, 2019, following the directive of Union Oil Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan. In fact, the report mentions that BS6 fuel will further expand to 80 per cent of the region by October this year.

Back in November 2017, Dharmendra Pradhan had orders state-run fuel retailers in Delhi to start selling BS6 petrol and diesel from April 2018 and introduce them in NCR by April 2019. The decision to introduce BS6 fuel two years before the official deadline came following the rapidly depleting air quality in the region. In fact, about 10 per cent of the total fuel sold in India is in NCR, which consumes 105,000 tonnes of petrol and 310,000 tonnes of diesel in a year.

It has been reported that a total of four districts in Rajasthan and eight districts in Uttar Pradesh, including the city of Agra, have now switched to BS6 compliant fuels from April 2018 following Union oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan's directive two years back. Speaking to TOI, a senior executive from Indian Oil said, "BS-VI fuels are now available in Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli and Dhaulpur districts of Rajasthan, though the last two are not part of the NCR. In Uttar Pradesh, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Noida, Baghpat, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Shamli and Agra have made the switch."

It has been reported that the fuel providers will start pushing BS6 fuels to flush pipelines and storage tanks from August so that Faridabad, Gurugram, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Palwal and Nuh in Haryana can make the switch in October. Remaining areas will make the shift from next year along with the whole country.

Source: ET Auto

