Ford has launched the new BS6 compliant version of the Ecosport subcompact SUV in India with prices increasing by just ₹ 13,000 across variants, over the BS4 models. Prices for the BS6 petrol variants start at ₹ 8.04 lakh and go all the way up to ₹ 11.43 lakh for the range topping ₹ Titanium+ Automatic variant. Prices for the BS6 diesel variants start at ₹ 8.54 lakh and top at ₹ 11.58 lakh for the top of the line Titanium+ Manual Sports variant,(all prices ex-showroom, India). Ford has also extended the 100,000 km or 10-year service package to the BS6 model at an additional cost of ₹ 4,700.

The Ford EcoSport remains unchanged in terms looks, interiors, features and safety equipment.

Speaking on the introduction of the new BS6 model, Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing, Sales and Service- Ford India said, "Ford is committed to offer products & technologies our customers want & value -- including our best-in-class diesel engines - at almost the same price. With continuation of its entire range, Ford Ecosport will be the vehicle of choice for all compact SUV customers and meet their diverse needs."

It continues to get the same cabin as well. It continues to get the same cabin as well.

The 2020 Ford Ecosport continues to source power from the same powertrains which have been upgraded to meet the upcoming BS6 emission norms. The petrol motor is a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, Ti-VCT motor that churns out 118 bhp and 149 Nm of peak torque and is mated a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed automatic gearbox is optional. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TDCi motor that puts out 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque which is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. Other than the upgraded motor, the Ford Ecosport remains similar to the previous model year car, be it in terms of looks, cabin, comfort creatures or safety features among others.

It continues to get the 9-inch SYNC 3 touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.

Hence, features like the 9-inch touchscreen SYNC 3 infotainment system with apple carplay and android auto, embedded navigation system, HID headlamps with DRLs electrochromic mirror, rain sensing wiper and push-button start-stop system among others are carried over to the 2020 model year Ecosport. The top of the line trims continue to get safety features like six-airbags while ABS and EBD are standard across variants.

