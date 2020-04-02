BS6 Emission Norms: Top 10 Diesel Cars We Will Miss

The Indian government decided to skip BS5 regulations altogether and the automakers, fuel companies and component makers had three years to prepare for the new BS6 norms that have come into effect from April 1, 2020. Over ₹ 80,000 crore has been invested in developing new vehicles, engines, components and more to meet the new regulations and also saw the market shift back towards petrol powertrains over diesel in a bid to achieve lower tailpipe emissions. Maruti Suzuki, Renault and the Volkswagen Group have gone as far as to discontinue all diesel models from its line-up. Over 40 diesel cars will be discontinued and there will be some that we will miss going forward. Which are models are these exactly? Read on to find out.

Also Read: BS6 Emission Norms: 7 Cars You Will Not See Again At A Showroom Near You

Tata Safari Storme 2.2

The Tata Safari Storme appeals to the heart more than the head and is still old school as an SUV

It's the end of an era for the Tata Safari as the nameplate finally retires from the company's line-up after 22 years of production. The Tata Safari Storme appealed to the heart in every sense and with that responsive 2.2-litre Varicor engine churning out about 400 Nm of peak torque. The Safari Storme can do it all right from climbing mountains to the daily city grind. Even as age did catch up to the SUV, it is the 'SUV' amidst a number of crossovers. While Safari nameplate is likely to come back in the near future, that feeling when driving the original will be hard to replicate.

Renault Duster Diesel 1.5

While it will continue to stay on sale with petrol engines, it is the workhorse diesel that we will miss

The Renault Duster diesel arrived in 2013 alongside the petrol version and was an instant hit. Demand for diesels was soaring at the time and the 1.5-litre K9k oil burner on the Duster proved to be a workhorse with ample torque to play with. The engine was offered in two iterations and remained frugal too. The Renault Duster turned out to be a milestone for the French automaker and much of that credit goes to this engine. In fact, not just the Duster, but the 1.5 motor powered a range of offerings in the Renault-Nissan line-up right from the Micra to the Captur and Kicks and it is an engine that we will certainly miss in the BS6 era. Renault will be bringing a new turbocharged 1.3-litre petrol motor as a replacement to this motor that promises 153 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, which are significantly higher numbers than the Duster 1.5. It will be interesting to see how this engine performs in comparison.

Also Read: Centre Issues Orders Banning Sales Of BS4 Vehicles From April 1

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Diesel 1.3

The Ertiga diesel was a formidable rival to the likes of the Mahindra Marazzo and even the Toyota Innova

As part of Maruti Suzuki's decision to go petrol-only, the Ertiga compact MPV lost its diesel version last year. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga diesel remained one of the more frugal options in the segment and the Fiat-sourced motor was not only efficient to run but efficient to live with as well. Having started life in India with the Swift in 2006, the 1.3-litre MultiJet diesel has been a mile-muncher and effortlessly reliable. However, the engine that started life globally in 2003 was really old and would need comprehensive and expensive upgrades to be BS6 compliant.

Volkswagen Vento 1.5

Volkswagen Vento with the 1.5-litre TDI was a brilliant sedan that needed to be appreciated more

The Volkswagen Vento diesel is another car we'll miss from April onwards. VW Group is going petrol-only as well and that means the lovely 1.5-litre TDI has been discontinued across the line-up. The torque-induced turbocharged motor coupled with the Vento's superlative handling makes for one of the most fun-to-drive vehicles. This engine also made to the Polo, Ameo and the Skoda Rapid in the past, all loved by diesel-heads.

Also Read: Fiat's 1.3-Litre Multijet Engine: Small Engine, Big On (S)Miles

Audi Q5 2.0

The Audi Q5 diesel with the 2.0-litre TDI was a healthy mix of luxury and frugality from the brand

The Audi range discontinued its 2.0-litre diesel variant on the Q5 premium SUV. The motor has been one of the most popular choices for several buyers in the segment and was known for the right amount of power and torque, while also being fuel-efficient. In fact, the motor power a number of cars in the Skoda-VW-Audi family in India, and is certainly a motor we'll miss. On the bright side, the Audi Q5 comes with powerful petrol engines that are efficient and responsive as well.

Tata Tiago 1.05

Offered on the pre-facelift Tiago, the diesel version was more efficient & arguably more fun to drive too

The Tata Tiago arrived in 2016 and has been gamechanger for the automaker. It also received the smallest diesel engine from Tata Motors to be put into production and the 1.05-litre oil burner did everything from offering impressive economy to ample of low-end grunt. It was definitely more fun than the petrol version and an ideal alternative to Fiat's 1.3-litre engine. However, an engine that small would be too expensive to upgrade to BS6 norms and hence, has been booted from the Tata line-up.

Toyota Etios 1.4

Effortless and reliable, the Etios range was not a head-turner but something you would appreciate in the long haul

Another engine and car combination known for its impeccable reliability, the Toyota Etios 1.4-litre D4-D diesel has been a hit with fleet operators and that is because of the spacious nature of the car and that extremely reliable Toyota motor. The Etios range was developed specifically for the Indian market, but the car failed to make the impression the Japanese automaker hoped for. Nevertheless, the car has grown in status over the years known for its sweet-handling and reliability. Sadly, the complete Etios range has been discontinued from Toyota as the company is now sourcing mass-market offerings from Suzuki for the Indian market.

Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0

There's a larger and more practical version now on sale with a petrol heart

The Volkswagen Tiguan five-seater is one of the most fun-to-drive SUVs out there but has been given the boot as the automaker goes all-petrol. The Tiguan five-seater with the 2.0-litre TDI mill was an extremely potent offering. The SUV was loaded to the gills in terms of features. Don't let its mild demeanour fool you though, this one was as capable off-road, as well it did on the tarmac. The Tiguan diesel has now been replaced by the new and larger Tiguan AllSpace that gets the 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol, but the diesel will surely be missed.

Honda Civic 1.6

With the 1.6-litre diesel discontinued, the new generation Civic also loses its only manual option

The previous-generation Honda Civic is a legend, which the current model has found difficult to replicate in terms of success. The market has changed a lot in the last decade though and that's really where fewer people appreciate the likeness of the Civic. With sedan buyers tilting towards petrol options, Honda has discontinued the Civic diesel for now. The 1.6-litre i-DTEC motor did well as a robust performer but more importantly, it was offered with a manual transmission that made the new Civic fun to drive as well. With the diesel discontinued, the Civic is only offered with the 1.8-litre petrol that is paired with a CVT automatic.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 1.3

The Vitara Brezza has received a facelift and a new 1.5-litre petrol engine as well

Another Maruti diesel biting the dust is the Vitara Brezza . The subcompact SUV arrived in 2016 with only a diesel heart and the combination was just perfect. The Vitara Brezza turned out to be so successful that the brand single-handedly sold over 10,000 units of the SUV every month. All key attributes of the DDiS motor made the difference here too while being competitively priced. The Vitara Brezza facelift was introduced at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year and it gets the new 1.5-litre K-Series petrol motor, same as the Ertiga. But that diesel option will be missed.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.