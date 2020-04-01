BS6 Emission Norms: 7 Cars You Will Not See Again At A Showroom Near You

A host of cars have not seen the light of the day as we move from BS4 to BS6 norms



As the Indian Automobile Industry makes the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms we also bid farewell to a lot of cars which were not chosen by their respective manufacturers for the much talked about upgrade. Starting April 1, 2020 only cars with BS6 compliant engines can be registered in the country which means these cars that range from small hatches to big SUVs won't be seen in the showrooms anymore. Here's out pick of 7 cars that failed to see the light of the day in this new financial year.

Tata Safari Storme

The Safari Storme over the years has managed to build a cult status for itself and for many of its fans the SUV is no less than an icon. While the Safari was first launched back in 1998 the Storme avatar came in 2012 as a facelift of the SUV. The 7-seat vehicle was also used extensively by the defence forces owing to its capabilities of taking on varied terrains.

Honda BR-V

The 7-seater BR-V saw instant success in the Indian car market when it was launched in 2016. An affordable MPV from a reputed brand with looks of a crossover means the customers headed to the nearest Honda showroom in quick time. It only helped that the car had Petrol and Diesel engine options along with a CVT variant. Too bad Honda decided it didn't deserve a BS6 upgrade.

Toyota Corolla Altis

The Toyota Altis was a shining star in the mid-sized sedan segment even at a time when there was a huge shift towards compact and sub-compact SUVs. It was consistently one of the better performers in the segment but it seems between the recently launched Yaris and the Corolla Altis, Toyota thought the former would be the better bet in the rapidly changing market dynamics.

Toyota Etios/Liva

The most affordable cars from Toyota in India somehow were never able to see runaway success. The numbers even though were consistent but so high to Toyota's liking. Many felt they were overpriced for what they offered in terms of quality. It also didn't help the Etios became popular in the taxi segment, and even a facelift couldn't pull the private consumers towards it in big numbers. The cars spent nearly a decade as part of Toyota's India line-up.

Tata Zest

The compact sedan from Tata Motors was one of the first cars to come with company's new Impact design philosophy when it came back in 2014. Right from the start the going was tough as the sub-compact sedan segment was one of the toughest to be in. And once the more advanced Tigor was launched in the same space a few years later, it was pretty much clear that the Zest would not see a BS6 upgrade.

Volkswagen Ameo

Another car that left it very late when it came to entering the sub-compact sedan segment very late was the Volkswagen Ameo. Despite coming with some lovely engines and a fantastic gearbox the car could just not set the cash registers ringing. Slightly higher prices and some well performing rivals meant the Ameo just could not take off. The result was that the car was last in and first out of the sub-compact sedan segment.

Renault Lodgy

This was one car that showed a lot of promise when it was launched 5 years ago. Here was another affordable 7-seater that came with a frugal and reliable Diesel engine. What didn't help though were the frequent comparisons with the Toyota Innova as the car just wasn't in the same league. With Renault deciding against making their Diesel engine BS6 compatible, the Lodgy story unfortunately had to see an uneventful end.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.