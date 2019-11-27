New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Compliant TVS Jupiter Classic Launched, Priced At ₹ 67,911

The TVS Jupiter Classic is the first model to become BS6 compliant from the Jupiter range and it has been launched at Rs. 67,911. The scooter comes equipped with TVS' ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi is the first in the Jupiter portfolio to become BS6 compliant

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant TVS Jupiter 110 cc scooter in India. Equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology, the TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi is the first in the Jupiter portfolio to become BS6 compliant and it has been launched at ₹ 67,911 (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS6 TVS Jupiter has gone on sale just a day after the launch of the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 models, which, on the other hand, come with the company's new RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) technology. TVS claims that with the new ET-Fi technology, the BS6 Jupiter 110 cc scooter will now come with "enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy".

b3i3hatc

The TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi is the first in the Jupiter portfolio to become BS6 compliant

TVS Jupiter

53,538 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Jupiter

Commenting on this launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President Marketing - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor Company has always delivered consumer delight. We have taken the opportunity of changeover to BS-VI, and are launching two Fi Technology platforms, RT-Fi and ET-Fi. With ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) focused on the Indian commuter, TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi delivers enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy. Staying true to our promise of "Zyada ka Fayda" TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi comes with a convenient front mobile phone cubby, USB charger and a new tinted visor. I am confident that our customers will continue to repose their faith in TVS Jupiter in the years to come."

0 Comments

The BS6 TVS Jupiter Classic is powered by the same 110 cc engine that churns out 7.9 bhp at 7500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 8 Nm at 5500 rpm, mated to a CVT gearbox. The scooter also comes with TVS patented Econometer, with an Eco Mode and Power Mode, with the engine delivering better fuel economy in Eco mode. The scooter comes with telescopic forks upfront, while the rear has been upgraded to independently adjustable shocks. The scooter is offered with 130 mm dual drum brakes as standard, while the front disc is offered as optional. The scooter will be available in four variants namely Base, ZX (Disc and Drum), Classic and Grande, and the remaining variants will be available in a phase-wise manner.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare TVS Jupiter with Immediate Rivals

TVS Jupiter
TVS
Jupiter

TVS Jupiter Alternatives

Honda Activa i
Honda Activa i
₹ 53,585 *
Hero Maestro Edge
Hero Maestro Edge
₹ 53,469 - 54,949 *
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
Hero Pleasure Plus 110
₹ 53,286 - 55,400 *
Hero Electric Photon
Hero Electric Photon
₹ 53,035 *
Honda Navi
Honda Navi
₹ 54,163 - 55,990 *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 54,439 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 54,941 - 57,055 *
TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110
₹ 51,878 - 53,463 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 55,342 - 58,786 *
View More
Offer
x
First Tata Altroz Hatchback Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Launch In January 2020
First Tata Altroz Hatchback Rolls Off The Assembly Line; Launch In January 2020
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Brand To Be Launched In India At India Bike Week 2019 In December
Husqvarna Brand To Be Launched In India At India Bike Week 2019 In December
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities