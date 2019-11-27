TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant TVS Jupiter 110 cc scooter in India. Equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology, the TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi is the first in the Jupiter portfolio to become BS6 compliant and it has been launched at ₹ 67,911 (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS6 TVS Jupiter has gone on sale just a day after the launch of the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Apache RTR 160 4V BS6 models, which, on the other hand, come with the company's new RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) technology. TVS claims that with the new ET-Fi technology, the BS6 Jupiter 110 cc scooter will now come with "enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy".

The TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi is the first in the Jupiter portfolio to become BS6 compliant

TVS Jupiter 53,538 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Commenting on this launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President Marketing - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Motor Company has always delivered consumer delight. We have taken the opportunity of changeover to BS-VI, and are launching two Fi Technology platforms, RT-Fi and ET-Fi. With ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) focused on the Indian commuter, TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi delivers enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy. Staying true to our promise of "Zyada ka Fayda" TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi comes with a convenient front mobile phone cubby, USB charger and a new tinted visor. I am confident that our customers will continue to repose their faith in TVS Jupiter in the years to come."

The BS6 TVS Jupiter Classic is powered by the same 110 cc engine that churns out 7.9 bhp at 7500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 8 Nm at 5500 rpm, mated to a CVT gearbox. The scooter also comes with TVS patented Econometer, with an Eco Mode and Power Mode, with the engine delivering better fuel economy in Eco mode. The scooter comes with telescopic forks upfront, while the rear has been upgraded to independently adjustable shocks. The scooter is offered with 130 mm dual drum brakes as standard, while the front disc is offered as optional. The scooter will be available in four variants namely Base, ZX (Disc and Drum), Classic and Grande, and the remaining variants will be available in a phase-wise manner.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.