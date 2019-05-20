BS6 Compliant Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 57.50 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Compliant Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB Launched In India, Prices Start At ₹ 57.50 Lakh

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be available in both petrol and diesel engines with 2 variants on offer.

The BS6 Compliant E Class has been launched in both petrol and diesel variants.

Highlights

  • Mercedes has launched the BS6 E-Class LWB in petrol and diesel variants.
  • It will be offered in two-trim levels.
  • The E-Class LWB is the company's bestselling model in India.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the BS6 compliant E-Class Long Wheelbase in India. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in both the petrol and diesel variants and it is priced at ₹ 57.50 lakh for the base Expression E 200 petrol variant going up to ₹ 61.50 lakh for the top-spec petrol; while the diesel costs ₹ 58.50 lakh with the range topping out at Rs 62.50 lakh for Exclusive E 220 d (all prices ex-showroom, India). Under the hood of the E 200 petrol is the new BS 6 compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder M 264 motor which puts out 194 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque which can propel the car to 100 kmph from a standstill in 8 seconds. The E 220 d gets the OM 654 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor which churns out 197 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The E-Class LWB diesel is quicker than its petrol counterpart and can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.3 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

65.09 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The engine upgrade on the E-Class LWB has come with a host of updates on the inside. The seats are now offered with vertical stitching pattern and the floor carpet colour while the upholstery is finished in Artico. Moreover, premium high-quality velour floor mats are also on offer. The cabin is now equipped with the 12.3-inch elongated instrument display and 13-speaker, 590 watts Burmester sound system. Standard features on the E-Class LWB include Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Full LED headlamps, Active Parking Assist, Adaptive Brake Lights, seven airbags among others.

Mercedes-Benz was the pioneer in India with its BS6 offering last year when it launched the BS6 iteration of its flagship variant- the S Class in India.

