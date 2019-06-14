BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Wagon R And Swift Petrol Launched

Maruti Suzuki India has silently rolled out Bharat Stage-VI (BS6) compliant Swift petrol and Wagon R 1.2 in the market. In fact, the former is now also compliant to the new stringent AIS-145 Safety Norms, which offers better crash protection and more standardised safety features like - dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensor, seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert, among others. Based on the updates, prices of both the BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Swift and Wagon R 1.2 petrol have been hiked. While the variant wise prices of the cars are yet to be released, the BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Swift will now be priced in the range of ₹ 5.14 lakh to ₹ 8.89 lakh, while the prices of the Wagon R 1.2 petrol has gone up to ₹ 5.10 lakh to ₹ 5.91 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

Both the cars are powered by the same updated BS6 compliant 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 83 bhp and 115 Nm of peak torque. In fact, both the Swift petrol and the Wagon R 1.2 offer the same transmission options as well - a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional AMT or Auto Gear Shift (AGS) unit. The engine was first introduced with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift which was launched in India early this year in January 2019. In terms of design and features both the car will remain unchanged with no changes whatsoever.

Maruti Suzuki India is among the first carmakers to introduce BS-6 compliant cars in India way before the official deadline of April 1, 2020. The fact that the carmaker and only updated the 1.2-litre petrol engine is also in line with the phase out all diesel engines in its line-up before the BS6 shift happens.

Furthermore, in addition to the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Swift Petrol, the carmaker has also launched the CNG variants New Alto Lxi and Lxi (0) variants.

