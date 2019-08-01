The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga petrol is the fifth model from the company to make the shift to BS6

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV has joined the list of cars to get the company's updated Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant petrol engine. The Ertiga's 1.5-litre K15B Smart Hybrid petrol engine is now BS6 compliant and is priced from ₹ 7.54 lakh to ₹ 10.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the new priced are effective from July 30, 2019, onwards. The BS6 compliant smart hybrid petrol Ertiga MPV is offered in six variants - LXI, VXI, VXI AT, ZXI, ZXI+, and ZXI AT.

Also Read: BS6 Fuel Now Available In Delhi, Says Environment Minister

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 9.11 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the first model to get the BS6 version of the 1.5-litre K15B Smart Hybrid petrol engine

While the carmaker's other BS6 petrol cars are all powered by the 1.2-litre petrol motor, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the first model to get the BS6 version of the 1.5-litre K15B Smart Hybrid petrol engine. The 1,462 cc four-cylinder motor comes paired with the company's SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mild hybrid system. The engine is tuned to generate 103 bhp at 6000 rpm and develop a peak torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter. The previously converted models include - Maruti Suzuki Swift, WagonR, Dzire, and Baleno.

The Ertiga petrol MPV is the fifth Maruti Suzuki product to have made the shift to new and more stringent BS6 emission norms, which is set to become active from April 1, 2020. In terms of design, styling, and features everything remains unchanged. Also, considering the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is the only other model in the company's line-up to get the K15B Smart Hybrid petrol engine, it is most likely to become the next car that will shift to BS6.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.