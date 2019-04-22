BS6 Compliant Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launched With Smart Hybrid Tech; Prices Start At Rs. 5.58 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has introduced its first BS6 compliant offering with the Baleno premium hatchback. The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets the revised 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT BS6 engine that now comes with the automaker's Smart Hybrid (SHVS) technology with prices starting at ₹ 5.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Baleno petrol will be sold in both the standard 1.2-litre and Smart Hybrid versions including the manual and CVT iterations, all of which are BS6 compliant. The company says the new motor has helped achieve higher fuel efficiency on the model while reducing vehicular emissions to comply with the upcoming regulations. The new Baleno petrol will soon be available at Nexa outlets pan India, according to the automaker.

Introducing the BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Baleno with Smart Hybrid, RS Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki said "Baleno has been a blockbuster car from day one. We have over 5.5 lakh happy Baleno customers since its launch in 2015 and sold more than 2 lakh units in the last fiscal year. We recently upgraded Baleno with latest design and technology. At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to bring newer, better and environment friendly technologies to our products. Baleno Smart Hybrid with BS VI stands testament to the same. We are confident that the premium hatchback Baleno will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers."

The 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift was introduced earlier this year with upgrades

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno becomes India's first premium hatchback to meet the new emission norms ahead of its deadline of April 2020. The automaker has upgraded both the hardware and software along with the exhaust system, whole the engine control software has been upgraded for more precise fuel injection control with the use of several onboard sensors to ensure cleaner emissions. The Baleno SHVS technology is available on the Delta and Zeta variants.

The Smart Hybrid technology includes a compact lithium-ion battery that is used to assist the engine, helping reduce CO2 emissions. Maruti says the BS6 compliant vehicles will lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25 per cent in Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions. The stringent norms also enforce a limit on non-methane Hydrocarbons (NMHC) emissions, while increasing the durability of the exhaust after-treatment system.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been a segment leader with respect to volumes with sales growing by 11 per cent in 2018-19. The BS6 compliance should help the model retain its leadership in the coming months. The hatchback received received a major facelift earlier this year with cosmetic and feature upgrades.

