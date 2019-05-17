New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing

The new BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 is expected to get an all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine that will replace the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine.

The Mahindra XUV500 prototype looks no different from the regular model.

  • The Mahindra XUV500 prototype looks no different from the regular model.
  • There is a green colour 'BSVI-D' sticker above the fuel cap area.
  • The motor is possibly the all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Images of the upcoming Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant Mahindra XUV500 have recently surfaced online. The spy video posted by the YouTube handle Power Stroke, reveals a host of different BS6 compliant Mahindra products, including the Bolero pick-up, was spotted undergoing testing, and in their midst, we also get to see a BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500. This is not the first Mahindra SUV to have been spotted testing for the new emission norms. Early this month we also shared spy photos of the BS6 compliant XUV300 undergoing testing in India, which indicates that Mahindra plans to be ready for the new emission norms very much in advance.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV500 Gets A New W3 Base Trim

Mahindra XUV500

14.77 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV500

97b5gtrThe green colour 'BSVI-D' sticker above the fuel cap area indicates that this is the BSVI compliant diesel model.

Visually, the Mahindra XUV500 prototype looks no different from the regular model except for the green colour 'BSVI-D' sticker above the fuel cap area, indicating that this is the diesel model. The motor is possibly the all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine that will replace the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. The oil burner is said to come in three states of tune - 140 bhp, 160 bhp, and 180 bhp. However, it is too soon to guess which one will be offered at the time of the April 2020 deadline.

j5a11sk8

The motor is possibly the all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine that will replace the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine.

Currently, the SUV500 is powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk turbocharged four-cylinder diesel, which is currently tuned to offer around 154 bhp and 360 Nm of torque, accompanied by a petrol engine, also a 2.2-litre mHawk unit churning out 140 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Automatic Spotted Testing

Earlier this month, Mahindra launched a new base variant 'W3' for the XUV500 priced at ₹ 12.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The W3 variant gets power adjustable ORVMs, Engine Immobilizer, electrically operated dual HVAC and even projector headlamps and it doesn't miss out on the LED DRLs either or even the chrome grille.

TAGS :
