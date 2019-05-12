BS6 Compliant Mahindra XUV300 Spied Testing For The First Time

The Indian auto market is set to see a major transition in about a year. Automakers are gearing up to adhere to the upcoming BS6 and crash test norms. Global carmakers who already sell Euro 6 cars in the foreign markets are ready with the technology but Indian carmakers are yet to introduce BS6 complaint models and preparations are in full swing. Maruti Suzuki has already launched the BS6 compliant Alto800 and Mahindra also is gearing up to introduce one.

It looks like Mahindra is testing a range of its upcoming models around its India research and development centre in Chennai. A BS6 compliant test mule of the Mahindra XUV300 has been spotted testing on the Chennai-Tindivanam highway, the same stretch where the next-generation Mahindra Scorpio was recently seen. The XUV300 shown in the lead image has a test car license plate (red) and is carrying a BS6 decal on its fuel lid which ensures that it's been tested to match the stringent emission norms. However, we still cannot say if the test car is a petrol or diesel variant.

The Mahindra XUV300 was launched in India earlier this year both with petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged motor which develops 110 bhp at 5000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torque between 2000 - 3500 rpm. The diesel is the Marazzo sourced 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo diesel engine which puts out 115 bhp at 3750 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque between 1500 - 2500 rpm. Mahindra has asserted that both the engines will be converted to comply with the upcoming BS6 norms.

