BS6 Compliant Honda Activa 125 Launch Date Announced

The BS6 compliant Honda Activa 125 which was unveiled in June this year, finally gets a launch date, and Honda 2 Wheelers first BS6 vehicle will go on sale in India on September 11.

The BS6 compliant Honda Activa 125 is slated to be launched in India on September 11, 2019

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has officially announced the launch date for its first Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant vehicle, the Honda Activa 125. Slated to be launched in India on September 11, 2019, the new Honda Activa 125 is also the country's first BS6 compliant, goes on sale almost 7 months before the official deadline of April 1, 2020. Furthermore, the new BS6 Honda Activa 125 also gets fuel injection, equipped with the company's PGM-FI fuel-injection technology to meet the stringent emission regulations, making it only the second 125 cc scooter in India, after the Hero Maestro Edge 125 FI, to get it.

Also Read: BS-VI Compliant Honda Activa 125 Unveiled Ahead Of Launch

1ohi9tjc

Honda Activa 125 BS-VI will get new LED headlamp with reflectors, chrome inserts on side panels, and a new taillamp among others

While the engine specifications haven't been revealed yet, the new BS6 Honda Activa 125, is likely to get the same 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is offered with the existing model. Currently, the BS4 Honda Activa 125 churns out 8.4 bhp at 6500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm, and we expect the power figures to largely remain unchanged. Honda has claimed that the new BS6 Activa 125 will also offer 10 per cent more fuel-efficient. The scooter also comes with HET (Honda Eco Technology), with "enhances smart power", or ESP, which includes a new noiseless ACG (alternate current generator) starter, programmed fuel injection and lighter internal components which reduce friction, making the engine smoother and more refined.

Also Read: Honda Activa 125 BS-VI: What's New?

Visually, the scooters look pretty much identical to the current models, with some styling updates. The visual updates include new LED headlamp with reflectors, chrome inserts on side panels, and a new taillamp among others. The BS6 Activa 125 also comes with several updated colour options including Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Heavy Grey Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Majestic Brown Metallic.

The scooter also gets several new and updates creature comforts like - the multi-function ignition switch now has a remote release for the fuel lid, which has now been placed externally, as well as a remote seat hatch opening operation. Also, the instrument console now gets a handy side-stand indicator on the tell-tale lights, which also acts as an engine inhibitor, and will not allow the engine to start if the side stand is down. The scooter now also comes with a new part-analogue part-digital instrument cluster with odometer, speedometer, trip meter, a clock, fuel gauge, real-time fuel consumption figures, average fuel efficiency and even distance to empty readings.

