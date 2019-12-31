Hero MotoCorp has launched the BS6 Hero HF Deluxe in India with prices starting at ₹ 55,925 for the self-start alloy wheel variant and the 'idle start stop' or the i3S variant is priced at ₹ 57,250. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The launch of the BS6 HF Deluxe comes close after the launch of the Hero Splendor iSmart, which was the first BS6 Hero motorcycle to be launched in India. Hero has also started dispatching BS6 compliant models of the HF Deluxe to dealerships across India as well. Hero said it will be converting the rest of its portfolio to BS6 very soon.

The new Hero HF Deluxe gets an fuel injected engine with 'Xsens' technology that offers 9 per cent better fuel efficiency and better acceleration as well. The new engine makes 7.94 bhp at 8,000 rpm and the peak torque rating is of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle has been designed and developed at the company's Centre for Innovation and Technology at Jaipur. The Hero HF Deluxe commands over 60 per cent market share in the 100 cc motorcycle segment.

Malo Le Masson, Head - Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, "HF Deluxe is the most popular entry segment motorcycle in India! The bike has already entered the 2-Million sales club and commands well over 2/3rd market share in the category. With the new HF Deluxe BS-VI, powered by Programmed FI technology, we have further enhanced the performance and efficiency of the motorcycle. We have now launched two new BS-VI motorcycles in quick succession and are committed to a rapid transition of our entire portfolio to the new norms."

The new BS6 Hero HF Deluxe gets all-new graphics and colours as well. The bike is available in trendy combinations of black with red, black with purple, and black with grey and in two new colour schemes of techno blue and heavy grey with green.

