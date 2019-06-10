New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Compliant Eicher Pro 2000 Series Light-Duty Trucks Launched In India

The new BS6 compliant Eicher Pro 2000 Series will be made available by the end of this year and get a newly developed cabin and two new engines based on a new platform.

View Photos
The new Eicher Pro 2000 Series light-duty trucks expand the brand into the fast-moving segment.

Eicher Trucks and Buses, part of the VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) introduced its first BS6 compliant offering for India, ahead of the April 2020 deadline. The new Eicher Pro 2000 Series light-duty trucks expand the brand into the fast-moving segment. There are two variants on offer - Eicher Pro 2049 with a 1.8 metre cabin along with the Eicher Pro 2095XP with the latter available in five cargo options. Eicher says its new offering has been designed to deliver segment-specific customer needs that meet higher profitability, enhanced reliability, more features, safety, comfort and efficiency. The new Eicher Pro 2000 Series is powered by two new engine platforms that meet the new BS standards.

be49ieb8

The company has added a number of segment-first features on the new Pro 2000 Series.

The new Eicher Pro 2000 Series Light-duty trucks get new smart cabins that have received major upgrades. This is also the first newly developed cabin after 33 years from the manufacturer. The company has added a number of segment-first features on the new Pro 2000 Series including steering mounted controls, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth USB and AUX connectivity. There's also telematics connectivity as well with the fleet management system that allows owners to keep a track of the vehicle and also helps drivers improve the fuel efficiency with the fuel coaching feature.

The Eicher Pro 2049 has been designed with a 1.8 metre cabin and gets a payload capacity of 2.7 tonnes. It also gets a dual mode M-Booster technology and larger loading space. In comparison, the Eicher Pro 2095XP offers a payload capacity of 7.2 tonnes in the category and is offered in five cargo options - 14.1, 17.6, 19, 20 and 21 feet.

s06sl9mg

The new Eicher Pro 2000 Series is powered by two new engine platforms that meet the new BS standards.

The new Eicher Pro 2000 Series trucks also get Anti-roll bars for higher stability and safer structure design. It also gets a segment-first all disc brakes improved stopping power. The Eicher trucks are powered by the new BS6 compliant engines - E474 and E494.

0 Comments

The Eicher Pro 2000 Series trucks are currently being offered with the BS4 compliant E483 motor, while the BS6 ready versions are expected to be delivered to customers by the third or fourth quarter of 2019. The company says that it is ready to roll out the BS6 ready models but is waiting for the compliant fuel to be made available. Nevertheless, Eicher is confident of rolling out the BS6 light-duty trucks before the April 2020 deadline.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.12 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 33.08 - 39.89 Lakh *
View More
x
Every Two Minutes A New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Is Sold In India Says Company
Every Two Minutes A New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Is Sold In India Says Company
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing
TVS Jupiter Grande Discontinued; ZX Variant Updated With New Features
TVS Jupiter Grande Discontinued; ZX Variant Updated With New Features
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities