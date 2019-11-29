BS6 Compliant Cars Currently Sold In India

From entry-level Maruti Suzuki Alto to Mercede S-Class, here are all BS6 cars sold in India

With just about five months left for the Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission norms to kick in, automakers in India are currently under pressure to ready their BS6 fleet before April 1, 2020. While many are yet to introduces BS6 compliant vehicles in the maker, others have at lease one BS6 model in their fleet. Now, the government has already announced that BS4 cars will be allowed to ply on the roads till the end of their registration period (15 years), even after the new emission norms come into play. However, if you are still sceptical about buying a BS4 vehicle at the moment, then here's a list of BS6 compliant cars that you can buy today.

Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki currently has 8 BS6 vehicles - Alto 800, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga and XL6

Currently, about 70 per cent of Maruti Suzuki India's petrol fleet is BS6 compliant, offering the widest range of options. Right from the entry-level Alto 800, to the company's flagship model XL6, most petrol vehicles are now BS6 compliant.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso gets a new BS6 1.0 litre petrol engine in both manual and AMT option

As of now, Maruti Suzuki's BS6 line-up consists of four petrol engines - an 800 cc three-cylinder unit, 1.0-litre three-cylinder motor, 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine, and a newest is the 1.5-litre K15 four-cylinder petrol mill. The former two power the Alto 800 and the S-Presso, respectively, in the mini segment, the 1.2-litre unit powers the compact cars like Baleno, Swift, Dzire, and new Wagon R, while the bigger 1.5-litre engine powers the Ertiga and the XL6 in the utility vehicle segment.

Hyundai India

The Hyundai Grand i10 is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine

Hyundai India currently has two BS6 compliant models in its line-up - the new Grand i10 Nios petrol and the updated 2020 Hyundai Elantra facelift. While the latter is offered as a petrol-only model, the Nios also gets a BS4 diesel option. The Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is tuned to churn out 82 bhp and develops 113 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual or an optional 5-speed AMT unit.

The Hyundai Elantra facelift is a petrol-only model powered by a 2.0-litre unit

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra, on the other hand, gets a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre unit. The 1,999 cc, the four-cylinder motor is tuned to churn out about 150 bhp at 6,200 rpm and develops a peak torque of 192 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter

Toyota India

The Toyota Glanza gets the same BS6 1.2-litre petrol engine from the Baleno

Toyota India currently has only one BS6 compliant car in its line-up, the Toyota Glanza, which is essentially the re-badged Baleno. The car is powered by the same 1.2-litre K-Series four-cylinder engine that is tuned to churn out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque.

Jeep India

The Jeep Compass Trailhawk is the first BS6 model from the American carmaker

Jeep has finally launched the more extreme off-road version of the Compass in India this year, and in addition to its off-road dedicated features, the SUV is also the first BS6 compliant model from the American carmaker in India. Although, the Compass Trailhawk is powered by the same 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine, as the regular Compass, this one is BS6 compliant and is tuned to develop 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The Compass Trailhawk is also the first diesel variant of the SUV to get a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz India

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class was the first car in India to become BS6 compliant

Mercedes-Benz India was the first manufacturer in India to offer a BS6 compliant vehicle with the launch of the Mercedes-Benz S350d. The S350 is powered by a 2987 cc oil burner making 282 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes E-Class LWB was the second car from the company to become BS6 compliant

Mercedes then launched the new-gen E-Class LWB version with the E 200 petrol, powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre, four-cylinder M 264 motor which puts out 194 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque which can propel the car to 100 kmph from a standstill in 8 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class gets a BS6 compliant 3.0-litre engine making 282 bhp and 600 Nm torque

Much recently, the company also launched the first non-AMG version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, with the new G350d. The luxury off-road SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder diesel that belts out 282 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Audi India

The Audi A6 is the first Audi car in India that is BS6 compliant

Audi India currently offers only one BS6 compliant model - the new-gen Audi A6. Under the hood, the 2020 Audi A6 draws power from the 2.0-litre TFSI petrol motor that develops 240 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine BS6 compliant and is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels.

BMW India

All BMW models with a petrol engine now conform to upcoming BS6 standards

BMW India recently announced converting its complete line-up to BS6 from BS4. All BMW models with a petrol engine now conform to BS6 standards while the diesel models will be upgraded to BS6 well before April 2020. The Chennai plant has already begun manufacturing BS6 diesel variants of the 5 Series and the 6 Series Gran Turismo. The next model to get a BS6 diesel engine will be the X1. The latest car models launched by BMW India in 2019 are available in both BS4 and BS6 variants and customers have the option of choosing either. The company also confirmed that it will increase prices of its BS6 models by up to 6 per cent. BMW India is also offering lucrative financial deals on limited stocks of BS4 variants.

