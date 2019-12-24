Piaggio India has rolled out the BS6 compliant versions of the Aprilia and Vespa scooters in the country. The scooters now get a high performance 160 cc single-cylinder engine that is now fuel-injected in order to meet the upcoming stringent emission norms. With the new powertrain, the Aprilia SR 150 has been rebadged as the Aprilia SR 160. The new Aprilia SR 160 now starts from ₹ 85,431, which is about ₹ 10,000 more expensive than the older version. The new BS6 Vespa 150 SXL, meanwhile, starts at ₹ 91,492 (all-prices, ex-showroom Pune).

Commenting on the incorporation of BS6 compliance across Vespa and Aprilia, Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said, "We are pleased to transition effectively into BS6 emission norms for our Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters, well ahead of the deadline. Being aligned to the Government' efforts on emission, we have achieved a significant reduction in emission through our advanced combustion system. As a global brand, we understand the need to innovate and evolve, in order to build mobility for the future."

Aprilia SR 150 75,056 * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The Vespa 150 SXL will now be powered by the 160 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected motor

Ashish Yakhmi, Head of Two-wheeler business added, "At present, we have successfully integrated BS6 technology across Vespa and Aprilia brands of scooters and have started rolling out with BS6 engines. Our upgraded range of scooters are available across dealerships in India. The BS6 variant and models go on sale from now."

The new 160 cc motor replaces the 154.8 cc single-cylinder motor that powered the BS4 models and also gets an upgrade in power. The engine now produces 10.8 bhp, up from 10.4 bhp available on the outgoing model. Visually, there are no changes to the models and the scooters continue to get distinctive styling. There aren't new graphics or decals either, which we do think is an opportunity missed in refreshing the scooters for the new model year.

The new 160 cc Vespa and Aprilia scooters are available at dealerships pan India and the company will soon introduce the 125 cc scooter range as well by January 2020. This includes the Vespa range as well as the Aprilis SR 125.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.