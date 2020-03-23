BS6 Benelli Imperiale Launch In April 2020

The BS6 Imperiale 400 will be launched in India next month. It will be the first Benelli model to be BS6 compliant. It was launched in India in October 2019 and continues to be the company's most affordable motorcycle model with a current ex-showroom price of ₹ 1.79 lakh. It is a modern classic motorcycle and we expect the changes to be minimal, along with the engine of course. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a 374 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-valve, fuel-injected engine, which puts out 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm, and peak torque of 29 Nm at 4,500 rpm.

Benelli Imperiale 400 1.92 Lakh On Road Price (New Delhi)

(We expect the BS6 Imperiale 400 to get minimal changes, apart from the BS6 engine of course.)

Since the engine is already fuel-injected, we believe the only changes will be to the components inside. The bike could get a new catalytic converter and new O2 sensor, which will help the motorcycle limit the expulsion of harmful exhaust gases and meet the Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. We expect the prices of the BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 to go up by ₹ 10,000 - 12,000 or so.

The bike rides on 41 mm telescopic front forks and preload adjustable dual shock absorbers at the rear, while braking performance comes from a 300 mm disc upfront with a two-piston floating calliper and a 240 mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear, with dual-channel ABS as standard. It gets a compact double cradle frame and the design language is retro, with round headlamp, teardrop fuel tank and the chrome and black finished engine and exhaust. The motorcycle rides on spoked wheels with a 19-inch unit at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the rear, wrapped in 110/90 and 130/80 section tyres with tubes.

