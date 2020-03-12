New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 To Get Increased Power Output

Bajaj is converting its entire model line-up to meet Bharat Stage 6 emission norms. Usually we have seen BS6 models have a marginal drop in power output but the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar seems to buck this trend by making more power than the BS4 model.

Expect the prices of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 to go up by a significant margin

Highlights

  • Expect the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 to launch soon
  • It gets a 1.5 bhp bump in its power output
  • The styling and features are expected to stay the same

Usually, we have seen that the converting an existing two-wheeler from BS4 to BS6 results in a marginal drop in the power output but the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is bucking this trend by making more power than the outgoing model. This was revealed in a leaked online document which shows that the 2020 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 makes 17 bhp at 9,000 rpm instead of the 15.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm on the BS4 model. The Pulsar NS160 continues to get a 160.3 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and in all probability, the motor will switch from a carburettor to a fuel-injected system. The BS4 model made 14.6 Nm at 6,500 rpm. We expect that figure to see a slight change as well.

This increase of 1.5 bhp makes the Pulsar NS160 the most powerful motorcycle in its segment which also includes the Suzuki Gixxer 155, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Yamaha FZ-S along with the Honda CB Hornet 160R.

(The BS6 compliant 160 cc engine will make 17 bhp, making it the most powerful bike in its segment)

The TVS Apache RTR 160 gets a 159.7 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine. The motor churns out a maximum power of 16.5 bhp at 8000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 14.8 Nm at 6500 rpm. Power on the Suzuki Gixxer comes from a 155 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor tuned for 14.6 bhp at 8000 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The Honda CB Hornet 160R gets a 162.7cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 15.66 bhp at 8500rpm and 14.76Nm of torque at 6500rpm.

Prices for the current BS4 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 start at ₹ 83,000 for the standard model and ₹ 93,000 for the ABS equipped model. We expect the BS6 prices to go above ₹ 1 lakh. Currently, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4VBS6 is priced at ₹ 1 lakh and the Suzuki Gixxer BS6 is priced at ₹ 1.12 lakh.

