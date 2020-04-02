New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 1.03 Lakh

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). There are no changes to the design or the features but the engine now makes more power.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
There is only one variant of the BS6 Pulsar NS160 on sale, the twin disc model

Highlights

  • The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 makes more power than before
  • It now becomes the most powerful motorcycle in its segment
  • The price goes up by Rs. 9,000 over the BS4 model

The 2020 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has been launched in India. There is just one BS6 variant on offer, which is the twin disc model (getting a disc brake up front and at the rear). The BS6 Pulsar NS160 is priced at ₹ 1.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is about ₹ 9,000 more expensive than the BS4 twin disc variant. Usually, we have seen that the converting an existing two-wheeler from BS4 to BS6 results in a marginal drop in the power output but the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is bucking this trend by making more power than the outgoing model.

Also Read: Bajaj Group Pledges ₹ 100 Crore To Fight COVID-19

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

94,195 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Extends Warranty For Customers

bajaj pulsar ns160 first ride

(The BS6 160 cc engine is oil-cooled and now makes 17 bhp instead of the earlier 15.2 bhp)

The 2020 BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 makes 17 bhp at 9,000 rpm instead of the 15.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm on the BS4 model. The Pulsar NS160 continues to get a 160.3 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and the motor switches switch from a carburettor to a fuel-injected system. The BS6 model makes 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm, which is the same as the BS4 model but comes in a little higher in the rev range. This increase of 1.5 bhp makes the Pulsar NS160 the most powerful motorcycle in its segment which also includes the Suzuki Gixxer 155, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Yamaha FZ-S along with the Honda CB Hornet 160R.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 180F Launched In India

0 Comments

As far as styling and features are concerned, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 doesn't get any changes post BS6 transition. The motorcycle continues to get its NS200 inspired design with streetfighter cues, sharp lines and an aggressive stance. The motorcycle gets a 300 mm petal disc up front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. It also gets single-channel ABS as standard, which works only on the front wheel.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Pulsar NS160 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj
Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
₹ 94,746 - 1.01 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹ 93,306 - 1.04 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
₹ 96,180 - 99,200 *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 98,180 - 1.03 Lakh *
Hero Xtreme 200R
Hero Xtreme 200R
₹ 89,900 *
Hero Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
₹ 98,500 *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.08 - 1.11 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
₹ 1.11 - 1.24 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.2 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Bollywood Actors & Their Lavishly Expensive Cars
Bollywood Actors & Their Lavishly Expensive Cars
Kawasaki Z H2 & Ninja 1000SX Launching In Japan On April 4
Kawasaki Z H2 & Ninja 1000SX Launching In Japan On April 4
BS6 Honda Jazz Hatchback Teased On Website Ahead Of India Launch
BS6 Honda Jazz Hatchback Teased On Website Ahead Of India Launch
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities