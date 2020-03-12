New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Bajaj is all set to launch the Dominar 400 BS6 in India, after the launch of the Dominar 250. The technical specifications of the motorcycle have been leaked and here's a quick lowdown on the same.

| Published:
We expect the BS6 Bajaj Dominar to be priced just below Rs. 2 lakh

Highlights

  • The BS6 Bajaj Dominar has the same output as on the BS4 model
  • The styling and the features stay the same as well
  • We expect the motorcycle to be launched in the coming weeks

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 in India and before the motorcycle is launched, we tell you about the specifications, which were leaked online. The Dominar 400 will pump out a total of 39.4 bhp at 8,800 rpm. The power output is the same as on the BS4 model but comes in at 150 rpms higher. Peak torque remains the same at 35 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The Dominar received an ECU update in July 2019, which bumped the power output by 5 bhp. The 6-speed gearbox stays unchanged as well. The engine continues to be a single-cylinder unit, displacing 373.27 cc. The BS6 Bajaj Dominar will see no changes in its dimensions and styling.

Also Read: Bajaj Dominar 250 Launched In India

Bajaj Dominar 400

1.86 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Dominar 400

(The BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 will not get any styling or feature updates)

The motorcycle continues with its muscular styling, all-LED lamps offering and other feature such as the 43 mm USDs and the twin-barrel exhaust. All these updates were introduced in July 2019 hence the motorcycle largely stays untouched, with the exception of a BS6 compliant engine of course. Other features such as dual-channel ABS and a dual instrument console also continue to be offered on the Dominar.

Few Bajaj dealerships have already started taking bookings for the BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 for an amount of ₹ 5,000 and we expect the price of the motorcycle to be just under ₹ 2 lakh. The motorcycle was launched at a price of ₹ 1.60 lakh in 2016 but has received several price hike since then.

