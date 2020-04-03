Bajaj Auto has updated its complete motorcycle line-up to meet the new BS6 norms and the company has now announced prices of the Avenger cruiser range in India. Both the Bajaj Avenger Cruiser 220 and the Avenger Street 160 meet the new emission regulations but do not get major changes over the BS4 versions. The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 BS6 is now priced at ₹ 93,677, witnessing an increase of about ₹ 12,000; whereas the 2020 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 is priced at ₹ 1.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) and is about ₹ 11,500 more expensive over the BS4 model.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Launched In India

Bajaj Avenger Street 220 1.04 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The 2020 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 continues the same design language with ample of chrome and a tall windscreen up front. The bike also retains its digital instrument console, while a secondary display on the fuel tank continues to harbour all the telltale lights. The laid back cruiser gets no design changes and uses the same handlebar as well.

The 2020 Bajaj Avenger continues with the same design language.

Power on the Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 comes from the very familiar 220 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 18.7 bhp at 8500 rpm.amd 17.5 Nm at 7000 rpm. In contrast, the BS4 model made about 19 bhp, while the torque output remains the same. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

On the 2020 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 BS6, the cruiser get no cosmetic changes and draws power from the 160 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel-injection. The motor is tuned for 14.8 bhp, same as the BS4 model, while peak torque is marginally higher at 13.7 Nm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India

Both bikes get telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear, while braking performance comes from front disc brakes with drum units at the rear. Single-channel ABS is available as standard on the Avenger range. The Avenger 220 does not have direct rival but the Street 160 competes with the Suzuki Intruder 155 that's also been upgraded to meet the BS6 regulations.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.