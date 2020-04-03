New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 & Street 160 Launched In India; Prices Start At ₹ 93,677

The 2020 Bajaj Avenger range comprising the 220 cc and 160 cc bikes now meet BS6 compliance but get not styling or cosmetic upgrades.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Bajaj Avenger range comprising the 220 cc and 160 cc bikes now meet BS6 standard.

Highlights

  • The 2020 Bajaj Avenger continues with the same design language.
  • Both 160 and 220 engines have been upgraded to meet BS6 standards.
  • Single-channel ABS is available as standard on the Avenger range.

Bajaj Auto has updated its complete motorcycle line-up to meet the new BS6 norms and the company has now announced prices of the Avenger cruiser range in India. Both the Bajaj Avenger Cruiser 220 and the Avenger Street 160 meet the new emission regulations but do not get major changes over the BS4 versions. The Bajaj Avenger Street 160 BS6 is now priced at ₹ 93,677, witnessing an increase of about ₹ 12,000; whereas the 2020 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 is priced at ₹ 1.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) and is about ₹ 11,500 more expensive over the BS4 model.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Launched In India

Bajaj Avenger Street 220

1.04 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Bajaj Avenger Street 220

The 2020 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 continues the same design language with ample of chrome and a tall windscreen up front. The bike also retains its digital instrument console, while a secondary display on the fuel tank continues to harbour all the telltale lights. The laid back cruiser gets no design changes and uses the same handlebar as well.

355t8h48

The 2020 Bajaj Avenger continues with the same design language.

Power on the Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 comes from the very familiar 220 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 18.7 bhp at 8500 rpm.amd 17.5 Nm at 7000 rpm. In contrast, the BS4 model made about 19 bhp, while the torque output remains the same. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

On the 2020 Bajaj Avenger Street 160 BS6, the cruiser get no cosmetic changes and draws power from the 160 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel-injection. The motor is tuned for 14.8 bhp, same as the BS4 model, while peak torque is marginally higher at 13.7 Nm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Also Read: BS6 Suzuki Intruder Launched In India

0 Comments

Both bikes get telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear, while braking performance comes from front disc brakes with drum units at the rear. Single-channel ABS is available as standard on the Avenger range. The Avenger 220 does not have direct rival but the Street 160 competes with the Suzuki Intruder 155 that's also been upgraded to meet the BS6 regulations.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Avenger Street 220 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Avenger Street 220
Bajaj
Avenger Street 220

Bajaj Avenger Street 220 Alternatives

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.15 - 1.37 Lakh *
Suzuki Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
₹ 1.2 Lakh *
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
₹ 82,253 *
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.36 - 1.53 Lakh *
JAWA Forty Two
JAWA Forty Two
₹ 1.55 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Dazzling B-Town Divas & Their Swanky Rides
Dazzling B-Town Divas & Their Swanky Rides
BS6 Era: Say Bye To These 10 Motorcycles
BS6 Era: Say Bye To These 10 Motorcycles
Kawasaki Z H2 & Ninja 1000SX Launching In Japan On April 4
Kawasaki Z H2 & Ninja 1000SX Launching In Japan On April 4
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities