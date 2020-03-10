New Cars and Bikes in India

BS6 Aprilia Scooters Prices Revealed

Aprilia has revealed the prices of all its BS6 scooter models which include the SR 160, SR 125 and the Storm 125. All scooters are priced almost Rs. 19,000 more compared to BS4 models.

| Published:
0  Views
Aprilia has revealed the prices of all its BS6 scooter models.

Highlights

  • The BS6 range of Aprilia scooters includes the SR 160, SR 125, Storm 125
  • The next model from Aprilia in India will be the SXR 160.
  • The Aprilia SXR 160 will be offered in four colours.

Aprilia has launched the BS6 models of its scooters in India. The BS6 range of Aprilia scooters includes the SR 160, the SR 125 and the Storm 125. All models are already available in showrooms and they get a hefty price hike, about ₹ 19,000 for all models. Apart from the BS6 engines, the scooters stay the same in terms of design and features. The power and torque output for all scooters stays similar, more or less. The BS6 prices and the BS4 prices mentioned below are ex-showroom, Bengaluru.

Aprilia Scooters BS6 Price (Ex-showroom) BS4 Prices Difference
SR 160 Race ₹ 1,13,671 ₹ 94,305 ₹ 19,336
SR 160 Carbon ₹ 1,07,570 ₹ 88,129 ₹ 19,441
SR 160 ₹ 1,04,476 ₹ 85,059 ₹ 19,417
SR 125 ₹ 92,181 ₹ 73,691 ₹ 18,490
Storm 125 ₹ 86,638 ₹ 67,942 ₹ 18,696

The 160 scooters get a 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve engine, making 10.7 bhp at 7,600 rpm and peak torque of 11.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The 125 cc scooters use a 125 cc single-cylinder motor which makes 9.4 bhp at 7,250 rpm and peak torque of 9.9 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

Also Read: CNB Auto Expo Excellence Awards 2020: People's Choice Best Two-Wheeler - Aprilia SXR 160

aprilia sr 125 cc

The BS6 range of Aprilia scooters includes the SR 160, the SR 125 and the Storm 125.

The next model from Aprilia in India will be the SXR 160. It is a new moto-scooter with an interesting 'CrossMax' and it will be launched in India in the third quarter of 2020. The bookings for the Aprilia SXR 160 will begin in August 2020. It gets the same 160 cc 3-valve engine from the Aprilia SR 160 which makes 10.8 bhp and is paired to CVT gearbox. Aprilia will launch the SXR in a 125 cc variant as well, which will get the SR 125's engine as is.
0 Comments

The Aprilia SXR 160 will be offered in four colours which are red, blue, white and black. The 'CrossMax' design. All LED lighting is standard and so is a fully digital instrument cluster which shows a bunch of information. ABS and disc brakes all around is standard fitment as well. Other styling bits include 12-inch 5-spoke machined alloys with wide pattern tyres.

