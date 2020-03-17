BS4 Suzuki Hayabusa Sold Out In India

The Suzuki Hayabusa has been an icon in the world of motorcycles! In India and abroad! It was the first motorcycle to cross the 300 kmph barrier and in India it immortalised its legacy when it made an appearance in the 2004 Bollywood movie 'Dhoom'. You would be interested to know that 'Hayabusa' is Japanese speak for 'Peregrine Falcon', a bird that can reach speeds of up to 320 kmph when it makes its hunting stoop (a high speed sky dive manoeuvre where it dives for hunting). And those are the kind of speeds that the Hayabusa can do, quite comfortably at that!

(The current Suzuki Hayabusa does not meet European emission regulations, as well as upcoming BS6 norms in India and will be discontinued)

It had a 1,340 cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine which doles out 197 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 155 Nm of peak torque at 7,200 rpm. In India, the Suzuki Hayabusa has a niche fan following and became the first Suzuki big bike to be assembled in India, in 2017. The current model of the Suzuki Hayabusa is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.74 seconds, and is capable of hitting a top speed limited to 299 kmph, but in fact has been recorded to go over 320 kmph.

(2019 Suzuki Hayabusa)

The 'Busa' is a legendary motorcycle and Suzuki has kept the appearance of the motorcycle as close to the original as possible all these years. The company in fact brought in very limited numbers of the BS4 model to India in December 2019, with new colours a new front brake calliper and all of them have been spoken for! That was the last batch of the iconic Hayabusa to be sold in India, and the since the engine wasn't compliant to European emission norms, Suzuki stopped selling it in Europe as well. And we can't help but feeling a little sad, saying goodbye to a legend.

(Patent images reveal updated Suzuki Hayabusa with cleaner emission system)

But fear not, Busa fans! Suzuki engineers are working on a completely revamped model. Patent images have surfaced on the Internet which point to a revamped model of the iconic Suzuki Hayabusa. The engine architecture largely remains the same, but according to reports, the capacity may get a hike up to 1,440 cc, which will likely help retain the same performance, but will possibly get a hike in torque output and rideability. We are expecting an unveil of the finished bike later in 2020, possibly at the Tokyo Motor Show, or at the EICMA 2020, as a 2021 model.

