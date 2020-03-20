New Cars and Bikes in India

BS4 Nissan Kicks Now Offered With Benefits Of Over ₹ 1.6 Lakh

Nissan is offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.63 lakh with the BS4 compliant Nissan Kicks SUV. The benefits include a sum of cash benefits, exchange offers, free accessories, corporate discounts and more.

The Nissan Kicks is priced in the range of Rs. 9.55 lakh to Rs. 13.69 lakh right now

Highlights

  • The Nissan Kicks gets benefits of up to Rs. 1.63 lakh
  • The Nissan Kicks diesel variants get more offers
  • The Nissan Kicks is priced from Rs. 9.55 lakh to Rs. 13.69 lakh

With the deadline for the sale of BS4 vehicles fast approaching (March 31, 2020), vehicle manufacturers are rolling out special discounts and benefits for their BS4 model. The most recent addition to this list is Nissan India, which has announced benefits of up to ₹ 1.63 lakh with the BS4 compliant Nissan Kicks SUV. The benefits include a sum of cash benefits, exchange offers, free accessories, corporate discounts and more. Currently, the Nissan Kicks is priced in the range of ₹ 9.55 lakh to ₹ 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Currently, the Nissan Kicks is priced in the range of ₹ 9.55 lakh to ₹ 13.69 lakh

With the company set to discontinue the diesel option post the shift to BS6 emission regulations, the bigger offers are on diesel-powered models. The diesel variants currently come with benefits like - cash discount of ₹ 45,000, Exchange Bonus up to ₹ 40,000, corporate discounts up to ₹ 10,000, free accessories worth ₹ 13,100, and 2 years + Free 3 years extended warranty benefits up to ₹ 20,500. Furthermore, Nissan is offering the cars at 6.99 per cent Interest rate for 36 months, which comes up to ₹ 35,000 in benefits.

The petrol variants of the Nissan Kicks too get some of these benefits, including - ₹ 40,000 exchange bonus, ₹ 10,000 corporate discount, free accessories worth ₹ 13,100, and 2 years + Free 3 years extended warranty benefits up to ₹ 20,500. The petrol variants too get the 6.99 per cent Interest rate for 36 months, which comes up to ₹ 35,000 in benefits.

The Nissan Kicks gets a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines

The Nissan Kicks is certainly a capable compact SUV, and comes with a host of standard features like - cooling glove box with illumination, ABS + EBD with brake assist, electrically adjustable ORVM, dual airbags, Auto AC + Rear AC vents, 6-way manual seat adjustment, rear parking sensors, impact sensing auto door unlock, shark fin antenna. As an option, the SUV also gets 360-degree camera that Nissan calls it 'Around View Monitor.

0 Comments

The Nissan Kicks comes with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre K9K diesel engines. The petrol engine makes 104 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine makes 108 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine gets a 5-speed gearbox while the diesel gets a 6-speed unit. There is no automatic option on offer yet.

