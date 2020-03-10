BS4 KTM 790 Duke Gets Massive Discounts

Are you looking to buy a performance oriented naked motorcycle? Well, this might be perhaps the best time to put your money down and head to the nearest KTM showroom. That's because KTM is offering massive discounts on the 790 Duke in a bid to sell off the last few remaining BS4 units. Any BS4 vehicle will not be allowed to get registered after April 1, 2020. The KTM 790 Duke was launched in India in September 2019 at a price of ₹ 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Some dealers in Delhi NCR are selling the KTM 790 Duke with an on-road price of ₹ 7.3 lakh, where the ex-showroom price works out to be ₹ 5.99 lakh. That is a straight discount of over ₹ 2.6 lakh. KTM dealers in Bengaluru are selling the 790 Duke at an on-road price of ₹ 7.73 lakh, which is a drop of almost ₹ 3 lakh from the earlier on-road price of ₹ 10.71 lakh. KTM dealerships in Goa are offering a similar discount of ₹ 2.5 lakh to ₹ 3 lakh on the 790 Duke.

Also Read: KTM 790 Duke: First Ride Review

KTM 790 Duke 9.28 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

(The KTM 790 Duke goes up against the likes of Triumph Street Triple & Ducati Monster 821)

KTM had imported about 100 units of the KTM 790 Duke at the time of the launch and the launch prices were deemed to be a high, especially by KTM owners who were looking to upgrade from the KTM 390 Duke. But now, it is a great opportunity to own a genuinely good motorcycle at truly affordable rates. But be warned, there are a very few units left, so if you really want to get your hands on a 790 Duke, now would be a good time to make a trip to the dealership. There is no exact timeline on the launch of the BS6 KTM 790 Duke but we believe it will be launched before the first half of 2020.

(The KTM 790 Duke offers precise, linear power delivery and can turn into a track fiend at the twist of a throttle)

KTM has fitted the 790 Duke with an LC8c (liquid cooled 8 valve compact) parallel-twin motor, which pumps out 103 bhp at 9,000 rpm along with 87 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine is used as a stressed member and has two counter-balancing shafts along with lightweight components for minimal vibrations as well. The six-speed gearbox is further complemented by slipper clutch and a quick-shifter.

(There are 4 riding modes on the KTM 790 Duke, which are Rain, Street, Track & Sport)

The 790 Duke also gets multiple riding modes along with a bunch of electronic nannies on the 790 Duke. There are four riding modes, which are street, rain, track and sport. Variables like power delivery, throttle response and traction control have different settings in different shoot. Also, the track mode is completely customisable with a 9-step slip adjustable traction control and throttle response selection. There is anti-wheelie control and launch control on offer too. The bike also gets Bosch's 9.1 MP IMU which feeds data to the ABS and cornering ABS system and can be completely disengaged along with having a Supermoto mode as well.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.