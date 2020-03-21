New Cars and Bikes in India

BS4 Hyundai Car Offers: Discounts Of Up To ₹ 2.5 Lakh On Santro, Grand i10, i20, Xcent, Creta, Verna & Tucson

Hyundai India is looking to clear out the BS4 stocks, wherein the carmaker is giving out huge discounts on the majority of its products. This discounts and offers will be limited till 31st March 2020 or till stock lasts.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
BS4 Hyundai Creta SUV is available with benefits up to 1.15 lakh for petrol and diesel variants

Highlights

  • Discounts on BS4 Hyundai car are available till March 31, 2020
  • Benefits of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on Elantra & Tucson
  • BS4 Hyundai Xcent gets benefits up to Rs. 95,000 for petrol & diesel

With BS6 emission norms coming into effect from April 1, 2020, various carmakers, as well as car dealers, are offering some massive discounts for the month of March. Various BS4 cars are put on discounts and offer this month as carmaker looks to clear out BS4 inventory ahead of BS6 transition. Hyundai India too is looking to clear out the BS4 stocks, wherein the carmaker is giving out huge discounts on a majority of its products. These discounts and offers will be limited till March 31 2020 or till stock lasts. If you are looking to buy a new car and willing to save a huge amount of money, then you should definitely check out these offers.

Also Read: BS4 Nissan Kicks Now Offered With Benefits Of Over ₹ 1.6 Lakh

Hyundai

Hyundai Cars

Creta

Venue

i20

Grand i10 Nios

Aura

New Verna

Santro

Grand i10

Kona Electric

i20 Active

Xcent

Elantra

Tucson

4j68eic8

BS4 Hyundai Santro gets up to ₹ 55,000 

The South Korean carmaker is looking to clear out the stocks of its entry-level car, Hyundai Santro. Interested customers can avail benefits of up to ₹ 55,000 on the petrol version of the BS4 Santra small car. The carmaker is also offering massive deals on the Grand i10 and Grand i10 Nios. The petrol version of Hyundai Grand i10 attracts the new customers with benefits of up to ₹ 75,000, while the diesel iteration of BS4 Grand i10 Nios can be purchased with benefits of up to ₹ 55,000. Hyundai launched Grand i10 Nios with BS6 compliant petrol engines and BS4 diesel unit. However, the diesel variant with BS6 engine was introduced later on.

Additionally, the customers can get discounts on both petrol and diesel versions of the Hyundai Xcent. The sub-compact sedan is up for sale with benefits of up to ₹ 95,000. Apart from this, the Korean car manufacturer is offering attractive benefits on Verna, Creta, Tucson and Elantra. Hyundai Verna and Creta can be bought with discounts of up to ₹ 95,000 (petrol & diesel) and up to ₹ 1.15 lakh (petrol & diesel) for 1.6L variant. Both the Tucson and Elantra are available with discounts of up to 2.5 lakh for petrol and diesel versions.

Also Read2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At ₹ 5.89 Lakh

The Hyundai i20 also comes with discounts during the month of March across all Hyundai dealerships. The Era and Magna variants with petrol and diesel engines are can be purchased with benefits up to 45,000. On the other hand, the Sportz variant with petrol or diesel is up for sale with up to ₹ 65,000.

0 Comments

Notably, Hyundai India is not the only carmaker that is offering heavy discounts across its line-up. Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Honda and other car manufacturers are looking to clear the BS4 inventories before the deadline.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Hyundai Creta with Immediate Rivals

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai
Creta

Popular Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 11.24 - 20.08 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.58 - 13.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.12 - 10.65 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.57 - 9.15 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 6.36 - 10.39 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.46 - 17.01 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.8 - 6.44 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 6.48 - 7.46 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 8.86 - 11.35 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.5 - 10.05 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 18.99 - 24.3 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 22.39 - 32.07 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Tata Motors To Curtail Production At Pune Plant From March 23 Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic
Tata Motors To Curtail Production At Pune Plant From March 23 Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic
Chinese Automaker BYD Is Now The Largest Producer Of Face Masks
Chinese Automaker BYD Is Now The Largest Producer Of Face Masks
Royal Enfield BS4 Motorcycles Sold Out
Royal Enfield BS4 Motorcycles Sold Out
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities