With BS6 emission norms coming into effect from April 1, 2020, various carmakers, as well as car dealers, are offering some massive discounts for the month of March. Various BS4 cars are put on discounts and offer this month as carmaker looks to clear out BS4 inventory ahead of BS6 transition. Hyundai India too is looking to clear out the BS4 stocks, wherein the carmaker is giving out huge discounts on a majority of its products. These discounts and offers will be limited till March 31 2020 or till stock lasts. If you are looking to buy a new car and willing to save a huge amount of money, then you should definitely check out these offers.

BS4 Hyundai Santro gets up to ₹ 55,000

The South Korean carmaker is looking to clear out the stocks of its entry-level car, Hyundai Santro. Interested customers can avail benefits of up to ₹ 55,000 on the petrol version of the BS4 Santra small car. The carmaker is also offering massive deals on the Grand i10 and Grand i10 Nios. The petrol version of Hyundai Grand i10 attracts the new customers with benefits of up to ₹ 75,000, while the diesel iteration of BS4 Grand i10 Nios can be purchased with benefits of up to ₹ 55,000. Hyundai launched Grand i10 Nios with BS6 compliant petrol engines and BS4 diesel unit. However, the diesel variant with BS6 engine was introduced later on.

Additionally, the customers can get discounts on both petrol and diesel versions of the Hyundai Xcent. The sub-compact sedan is up for sale with benefits of up to ₹ 95,000. Apart from this, the Korean car manufacturer is offering attractive benefits on Verna, Creta, Tucson and Elantra. Hyundai Verna and Creta can be bought with discounts of up to ₹ 95,000 (petrol & diesel) and up to ₹ 1.15 lakh (petrol & diesel) for 1.6L variant. Both the Tucson and Elantra are available with discounts of up to 2.5 lakh for petrol and diesel versions.

The Hyundai i20 also comes with discounts during the month of March across all Hyundai dealerships. The Era and Magna variants with petrol and diesel engines are can be purchased with benefits up to 45,000. On the other hand, the Sportz variant with petrol or diesel is up for sale with up to ₹ 65,000.

Notably, Hyundai India is not the only carmaker that is offering heavy discounts across its line-up. Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Honda and other car manufacturers are looking to clear the BS4 inventories before the deadline.

