BS4 Honda Car Discounts: Offers & Deals Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh on Honda City, Amaze, WR-V, BR-V, Jazz & Civic

The new BS6 emission norms will be implemented in the country from April 1, 2020. Ahead of this transition, several auto manufacturers are offering big discounts on their products to clear out the BS4 inventory. Honda Cars India is one such auto manufacturer that is also looking to wrap up the pending BS4 stocks in the dealerships. The carmaker is offering up to ₹ 1.25 lakh discounts on its entire product portfolio. These offers on the BS4 Honda cars will be applicable till March 31, 2020, or till the stocks last. Here's an excellent opportunity to save a huge amount while purchasing a new car.

BS4 Honda Amaze is available for sale with benefits up to Rs 42,000

The Japanese car manufacturer is offering benefits of ₹ 42,000 on the Amaze sub-compact sedan. The offer comprises of extended warranty for 4th & 5th Year worth of ₹ 12,000 or 50 per cent off on Honda's maintenance program, which will cost ₹ 8,000. The carmaker is also offering an additional discount of ₹ 20,000 on car exchange worth ₹ 20 000.

The carmaker is also offering a cash discount of up to ₹ 25,000 on both Honda WR-V and Jazz to the customers opting for the 2019 version. However, the 2020 BS4 models of both the car are available with a discount of ₹ 20,000 each. The customers will also get benefits of up to ₹ 20,000 for exchanging their old vehicle while purchasing the new BS4 Jazz. This additional discount comes down to ₹ 15,000 for WR-V under the exchange scheme.

On the other hand, the carmaker is looking to attract the customers to clear out BS4 stocks of Honda City by offering benefits of up to Rs 72,000. The offer includes cash discounts, exchange benefits of up to ₹ 37,000 and ₹ 35,000 respectively. The buyers opting for Honda BR-V are entitled to get benefits of up to Rs 1.1 lakh, comprising of a cash discount of up to ₹ 28 500 along with accessories worth of ₹ 26,500 and exchange discount of up to ₹ 40,000.

Honda's flagship product for the Indian market, Civic is also up for sale as the manufacturer aims to clear out the BS4 models. The carmaker is looking to lure buyers by offering cash discounts of up to ₹ 1.25 lakh along with car exchange discount of ₹ 25,000.

