The Honorable Supreme Court on Friday passed a judgement easing the March 31, deadline for the sale of the remaining BS4 vehicles. The automakers breathed a sigh of relief as the apex court decided to give an extension of 10 days for selling the BS4 vehicles. As the entire country is facing a lockdown to contain Coronavirus outbreak, the court decided to give dealers a slight extension in the deadline. However, the judgement came with some conditions wherein only BS4 vehicles can be sold for 10 days once the lockdown comes to an end. This means the BS4 vehicles will have to be registered before April 30, 2020. Interestingly, the dealers can sell only 10 per cent of unsold BS4 inventory.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: TVS Pledges ₹ 25 Crore to PM Relief Fund For Battling COVID-19

TVS Apache RR 310 is also offered with a discount of up to Rs 11,000

Several manufacturers and dealers are giving big discounts on the BS4 models to clear out the inventory ahead of the new deadline. TVS Motor India too aims to sell its maximum number of BS4 vehicles. The manufacturer has put up an official announcement regarding the huge discounts being offered on its BS4 vehicles. As a part of the offer, TVS is providing a discount of up to ₹ 11,000 off on scooters and motorcycles whereas the TVS XL100 Moped gets ₹ 7,500 off.

The company is providing this special offer on motorcycles and scooters including Apache RR 310. It is important to note that this offer on BS4 vehicles is limited to online bookings only. Currently, the company has already made its BS6 transition for its entire portfolio for the Indian market. It includes motorcycles such as the entire Apache range, Star City+, Radeon along with scooters like Jupiter and NTorq. TVS' XL100 Moped is also a part of its BS6 range.

However, there are no details about the BS6 iterations of Victor, Wego or Scooty series. So, it is highly speculated that these vehicles will not be making the BS6 transition. However, it is too early to assume the same. The interested customers can logon to the official website of the TVS to avail these discounts on BS4 vehicles. This offer is valid till March 31, 2020, or till the stock lasts.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.