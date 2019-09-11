BS 6 Honda Activa 125 Launch Live Blog; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications

The Activa brand has been a best-seller for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India for close to two decades now. Today, the company is all set to launch the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) version of the Honda Activa 125. It will be the first Honda model to get a BS6 compliant engine and while it was revealed a few months ago, Honda will be announcing the prices today. The new BS6 compliant Honda Activa 125 also gets a fuel injected motor, making it only the second 125 cc scooter in India, after the Hero Maestro Edge 125 FI, to get fuel injection. The new Activa 125 will also be 10 per cent more fuel efficient than the Bharat Stage 4 (BS4) model.

Among the BS6 Honda Activa 125's key highlights, the scooter now comes with a new starter motor which is claimed to be noiseless and an idle stop system. The BS6 Activa 125 will also be the first in its segment to come with a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, which prevents the engine from starting when the side stand is engaged. Other updates include a new instrument console, which will be part analogue and part digital and shows more information.

The visual updates include new LED headlamp with reflectors, chrome inserts on side panels, and a new tail-lamp among others. The BS6 Activa 125 also comes with several updated colour options including Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Heavy Grey Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Pearl Precious White and Majestic Brown Metallic.