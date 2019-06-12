BS 6 Compliant Honda Activa 125 Unveiled; Launch Later This Year

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India (HMSI) today unveiled its first Bharat Stage VI (BS6) compliant two-wheeler for the Indian market, and it is none other than the Honda Activa 125. The new BS6 compliant Honda Activa 125 scooter is slated to officially go on sale in India later this year, towards the end of Q2 2019-20, so, somewhere around September 2019, ahead of the official deadline of April 1, 2020. Interestingly, just a couple of days earlier, rival Hero MotoCorp announced that its Splendor was the first two-wheeler in India to get BS6 certification.

The new BS6 compliant Honda Activa 125 also come with fuel injection, making it only the second 125 cc scooter in India, after the Hero Maestro Edge 125 FI, to get fuel injection. While the engine details are yet to be shared with us, the new BS6 compliant Honda Activa 125 will come with the same 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine updated with the company's PGM-FI fuel-injection technology to meet the stringent emission regulations. Currently, the BS4 Activa 125 churns out 8.4 bhp at 6500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. The new Activa 125 will also offer 10 per cent more fuel efficiency.

Among the BS6 Honda Activa 125's key highlights, the scooter now comes with a new starter motor which is claimed to be noiseless and an idle stop system that aims to improve fuel economy on the scooter. The BS6 Activa 125 will also be the first in its segment to come with a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, which prevents to engine from starting when the side stand is engaged. The scooter also comes with a new semi-digital console that shows more information including the range and average fuel efficiency. The BS6 Honda Activa 125 now gets an external fuel lid along with the 4-in-1 ignition switch.

Visually, the scooters look pretty much identical to the current models, with some styling updates. The visual updates include new LED headlamp with reflectors, chrome inserts on side panels, and a new taillamp among others. The BS6 Activa 125 also comes with several updated colour options including Rebel Red Metallic, Black, Heavy Grey Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Majestic Brown Metallic.

