British Automaker Lister Could Soon Be The Unofficial Jaguar Tuning House

Tuned cars are fun. They make a ton of power, a ton of noise and create a ton of rubber smoke. But not all tuned cars are reliable. In the 80s and 90s, it wasn't uncommon for automakers to approach tuners who had been specialising in tuning their cars to jointly develop products. Mercedes-Benz did it with AMG, Fiat with Abarth, etc. And now Jaguar could possibly have an unofficial tuning arm soon. A rather unknown automaker for the layman but a very known entity for those who know their cars - Lister. Lister is a British automaker and tuner that has tuned Jaguars in the past and has also had an association with the British automaker in various avenues like engine supply for the Lister Storm supercar in the 90s.

(Lister will add both performance and visual upgrades to Jaguars)

Lister has teased a tuned version of the F-Pace SVR recently called the Lister Lightning. The Lister Lightning will essentially use the same 5-litre supercharged engine from the SVR but tune it up with bespoke performance parts to bump the power up from 550 bhp to a rather bonkers 666 bhp! Lister has also added gigantic brakes, new wheels and tyres and upgrades to the body with new aero bits up front and a new front lip to keep the SUV grounded. Needless to say, this F-Pace will never be going off-road ever again.

(Classic Jaguar XJS Tuned by Lister)

Photo Credit: Car Throttle

As we mentioned earlier, Lister has had an unofficial association with Jaguar in the past. The Lister Storm supercar of the 90s used the 7-litre engine from the absolutely insane XJR-9 racecar. Lister has also tuned Jaguars in the past, in particular the likes of the XJS by adding more power, larger wheels and of course typically 90s aero. Incidentally, the only other unofficial tuner for Jaguar in the past was Tom Walkinshaw Racing or TWR, which used to make bonkers version of the XJS coupe and tuned the Jaguar XJ220 to make even more power and equip it with the now famous aero kit. The only other popular current tuner for the British automaker is Startech, which is a subsidy of legendary tuning house Brabus.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.