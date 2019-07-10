Bridgestone India announced an investment exceeding ₹ 350 crore in its India plant. The investment is made towards the expansion of its Indore plant at Kheda, Madhya Pradesh. With this expansion, the capacity of the Indore plant will go up to over 20,000 tyres a day by 2020.This expansion will enable Bridgestone India to meet the increased demand for its products. Spread over 76 acres, this plant will produce the entire Bridgestone India's range of radial tyres serving passenger car segment. This state-of the-art facility is driven by advanced Japanese technology, ready to produce world class quality tyres for Indian roads. Vivek Porwal, Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh, Industrial Development Corporation Ltd inaugurated the plant, in the presence of Michio Harada, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai, and Akihiro Eto, COO, Bridgestone Corporation.

Commenting on the occasion Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India said, "This expansion is our response to the trust and confidence of our OEM partners in our product offerings. Through this expansion, we also demonstrate our commitment to create value for a larger base of Indian consumers with our world class quality. India's growth prospects in the mid to long term future are positive. And, Bridgestone India is ready to take the lead in being a trusted partner to our customers, dealers, consumers, and all other stakeholders at large."

