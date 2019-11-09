Bridgestone India To Join The EMEA Business Unit

Bridgestone has announced that its India business will shifted from the China Asia-Pacific unit to the EMEA strategic business unit (SBU) from January 1, 2020. So, Bridgestone Europe, Russia, Middle East, India and Africa (BSEMIA) will become one of four SBUs globally alongside Bridgestone China Asia-Pacific, Bridgestone America and Bridgestone Japan. The integration of Bridgestone India into EMEA is a result of Bridgestone EMEA's ongoing transformation to start mobility solutions that meet the needs of customers for convenience, efficiency and sustainability.

Speaking on this announcement was Bridgestone EMEA CEO and President, Paolo Ferrari, "India is a market with huge potential - potential that is definitely being met. Bridgestone India is only 20 years old, in that time we've seen growth in the country build and build to make it a cornerstone market; today we're the largest premium tyre producer in the country, employing over 3,200 people."

Parag Satpute will continue to lead Bridgestone India as Managing Director Bridgestone India will join the recently announced Bridgestone Emerging Markets division, alongside the company's businesses in Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. Addressing the announcement, Bridgestone India Managing Director Parag Satpute said, "This integration will enable Bridgestone India to offer Indian consumers convenience, efficiency and sustainability through mobility solutions. It will also speed up bringing new business models aimed to create superior value for our customers and channel partners. With our manufacturing footprint and ongoing investments, we are a part committed to the Make in India movement."

