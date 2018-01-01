Brembo Announces Recall To Check For Potential Brake Failure

Italian brakes manufacturer Brembo has issued a massive recall for an unknown number of performance motorcycles due to a problem with its PR16 radial master cylinder unit. Apparently, the piston in the master cylinder can develop a crack and lead to front brake failure. This is because the faulty piston has been made from a type of plastic which is polyphenylene sulphide and can crack when used excessively on a racetrack or with regular ABS intervention or even if the motorcycle takes a fall. The plastic piece will be replaced by an aluminium piece, free of cost. A number of high performance motorcycles such as Aprilia, Ducati, KTM, and Triumph and so on, could be expected to issue a recall to fix the faulty front brake master cylinder.

(2017 models of Aprilia Tuono 1100 were recalled in USA)

The first set of recall has been issued for 2016-17 Aprilia RSV4 and the 2017 Aprilia Tuono 1100 models in USA. A total of 1,800 bikes will be recalled and approximately 1 per cent of these bikes will have developed a crack in the master cylinder piston.

We can expect other big motorcycle brands to issue a recall as in the near future as well. The number of affected models is still not known. Motorcycles with Brembo brakes are sold in India as well and there is a possibility that some bikes in India could be affected. Also, there might be a few cases wherein customers might have bought the affected Brembo braking setup as an aftermarket fitment. But Brembo is yet to issue a statement on the same.

