New Cars and Bikes in India

Brazil-Made Toyota Etios Scores 4 Stars At Latin NCAP Crash Test

The Toyota Etios crash tested by the Latin NCAP was manufactured in Brazil and the car scored 4 stars in both adult and child occupant protection.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Latin NCAP crash test result was same for both the Toyota Etios Hatchback and the Sedan

The Brazil-made Toyota Etios has bagged a 4-star rating for Adult and Child Occupant Protection in a recently conducted crash test by the Latin New Car Assessment Programme (Latin NCAP). The result was the same for both the Etios Hatchback as well as the Sedan version. The previous version of the Toyota Etios had also scored 4 stars in the previous crash test, and updated model how now essentially renewed its safety credibility. According to Latin NCAP, the Etios missed the maximum star rating for child occupants because of the lack of passenger airbag warning marking, lack of passenger airbag disconnection switch and the poor ISOFIX marking.

Also Read: Toyota Sells 4 Lakh Units Of The Etios Series

Toyota Platinum Etios

7.63 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Toyota Platinum Etios

Ricardo Morales, Latin NCAP Chairman said that the Toyota Etios was one of the highly requested models by consumers to be tested by the NCAP. Acknowledging the carmaker's support towards Latin NCAP programme Morales said, "We encourage other manufacturers to have the same attitude, in order to offer Latin American and the Caribbean consumers with independent safety information when buying a new car. We make a call to all governments of the region to make independent consumer safety information mandatory and available to consumers in all new cars, with no minimum of star rating requirement. With this, vehicle safety will voluntarily improve very fast in the region and many lives will be saved".

kasmv6qo

The Toyota Etios scored 4 stars in both adult and child occupant protection test conducted by Latin NCAP

The Toyota Etios tested by the NCAP came equipped with dual front airbags as standard along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC). The NCAP report says that despite the structure and the footwell area of the model were considered unstable, the car showed marginal to good protection levels in both adults in front and side impacts tests. This in addition to features like Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) for both front seats and the ESC, made the Etios achieve the four stars for Adult Occupant Protection.

For child occupant protection tests, Toyota recommended the Latin NCAP to install both child occupants rearward-facing following the latest global best practices, which was confirmed with full protection score in the dynamic test for child occupants. Commenting on this process, Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP said, "Once again it was proven that rearward facing CRS in children of 3 years old has relevant benefits."

Also Read: India-Made Toyota Etios Liva Undergoes Crash Test In South Africa

0 Comments

Earlier, even the India-made Toyota Etios was awarded a 4-star safety rating by several New Car Assessment Programmes, including the Global NCAP and the South African NCAP.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Platinum Etios with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota
Platinum Etios

Toyota Platinum Etios Alternatives

Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 7.54 - 8.59 Lakh *
Tata Tigor JTP
Tata Tigor JTP
₹ 8.58 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.58 - 11.18 Lakh *
Tata Zest
Tata Zest
₹ 6.47 - 10.5 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.45 - 11.42 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 6.4 - 10.03 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 6.21 - 9.76 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 6.09 - 10.61 Lakh *
Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor
₹ 6.03 - 8.61 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Updated Suzuki Access 125 SE Launched; Priced At Rs. 61,788
Updated Suzuki Access 125 SE Launched; Priced At Rs. 61,788
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Introduced In Thailand
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Introduced In Thailand
Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier: Specifications Comparison
Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier: Specifications Comparison
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities