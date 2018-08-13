New Cars and Bikes in India

Brabus Enhances The Mercedes G-Class With New Performance Kit

The Brabus enhanced new G-Class also gets exclusive Brabus design for the body and 23-inch hi-tech forged wheels.

Highlights

  • The new G-Class gets tuned up performance of 500 bhp and 710 Nm
  • It also gets the 23-inch hi-tech forged wheels
  • The AMG G 63 has 577 bhp and a massive peak torque of 850NM

For all the G-Class fans out there, Brabus brings in the enhanced version of the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class with a tuned up performance of 500 bhp of max power and 710 Nm of torque. The Brabus enhanced new G-Class also gets exclusive Brabus design for the body and 23-inch hi-tech forged wheels. With the Brabus B40 - 500 PowerXtra performance kit, the new G-Class can do 0-100kmph in just 5.7 seconds. The standard G-Class on the other hand, gets max power of 415 bhp and peak torque 610 Nm, however, the AMG specced G 63 has max power of 577 bhp and a massive peak torque of 850NM. The AMG tuned G 63 is hands down the meanest and the mightiest as it does the same 0-100kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

(The Brabus front fascia gives the production bumper a more striking profile, while the LED side markers integrated on the left and right optimize active safety)

Also Read: 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Unveiled

Visually, Brabus has installed Tailor-made mono-block wheels including Platinum Edition hi-tech forged wheels with a diameter of 23 inches in concert with the Brabus bodywork components, which gives the new G-Class even more extravagant appearance. The Brabus front fascia gives the production bumper a more striking profile, while the LED side markers integrated on the left and right optimize active safety. The facelift also includes the tailor-made radiator grille, which in addition to the dominant Brabus double-B at the center also features a Brabus logotype. Moreover, the front is rounded off with the hood scoop made from carbon fibers, which gives a cool look to the G-Class. At the back as well, the new G-Class by Brabus gets new rear airfoil that gives the off-roader a distinctive look.

(Brabus has installed Tailor-made mono-block wheels including Platinum Edition hi-tech forged wheels with a diameter of 23 inches)

On the inside, the new Brabus enhanced G-Class gets a range of exclusive interior options. It offers aluminum pedals and scuff plates with backlit Brabus logo for the passenger cabin and the trunk. Moreover, the upholstery gets the Brabus fine leather interiors from especially soft and breathable Mastik leather and Alcantara, which are tailored-made for the customer. You also get precious-wood components and carbon-fibre elements in a huge variety of variants.

(Brabus offers aluminum pedals and scuff plates with backlit Brabus logo for the passenger cabin and the trunk)

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz To Offer New G-Class With Diesel Engine In Europe Later This Year

Brabus already has an initial performance upgrade ready for the 4.0-litre eight-cylinder twin-turbo engine of the G 500, which outputs 416 bhp. However, for this engine, the power plant engineers of the Bottrop-based refinement specialist developed the new Brabus B40 - 500 PowerXtra performance kit. At the heart of the modification is a plug-and-play control module that is adapted to the electronic engine control unit of the vehicle.

(At the back as well, the new G-Class by Brabus gets new rear airfoil that gives the off-roader a distinctive look)

With an increase in power by 78 bhp and a boost in torque by 100 Nm, the off-roader adds further dynamic spirit to the massive machine. The new peak output of 493 bhp at 5,600 rpm and the high peak torque of 710 Nm, on tap constantly between 2,250 and 4,250 rpm is coupled to 9-speed automatic transmission of the new G 500. It also gets the aluminum Brabus paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The top speed remains electronically limited to 210kmph.

