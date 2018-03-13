Brabham Automotive's New Car Is BT62; To Be Launched On May 2

We had earlier reported that Brabham Automotive is making a comeback with new road and track based cars. Now, the British company has announced that they are indeed coming up with a new car and it will be called BT62 with a launch set for on May 2. The new BT62 is based on the first Brabham BT7, which won a Formula 1 race, and BT19, which was the first car bearing its driver's name to win a World Championship. The BT52 was the first turbo-charged car to win a Formula 1 World Championship. And now, with the BT62, Brabham Automotive hopes to carry forward the iconic Brabham marque and the legendary cars that have carried its name.

David Brabham, Managing Director, Brabham Automotive said, "I am thrilled to announce Brabham BT62 as the name of Brabham Automotive's first project. With more than 700 racing cars produced since its inception in the 1960s, the Brabham marque boasts a remarkable heritage, so to see the first Brabham in 26 years wear the iconic BT designation will be a huge moment in our history."

With its unveiling less than two months away, the Brabham BT62 has already been through a rigorous and extensive engineering programme and is nearing the end of an intensive testing process. Moreover, the company has also released the engine note of the new BT62 which they say is inspired by 'Brabham's historic racing pedigree and uncompromising and fearless determination to succeed'.

