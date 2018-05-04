Brabham Automotive Reveals BT62 Supercar

After months of teasing, British carmakers took the wraps off the new BT62 supercar at an event in central London. With the new BT62, Brabham Automotive says they pay its tribute to the founders, Jack Brabham and Ron Tauranac and honors the legacy of the marque's greatest and most memorable cars. The new BT62 supercar is pure-bred for the track and is capable of setting blistering lap times with its naturally-aspirated 5.4-litre capacity V8 engine. With a base price of £1 million ( ₹ 9.06 crore) plus local taxes, and before options, production of the Brabham BT62 will be limited to just seventy cars in recognition of Brabham's 70-year heritage.

(The new BT62 supercar is pure-bred for the track and is capable of setting blistering lap times with its naturally-aspirated 5.4-litre capacity V8 engine)

Also Read: Brabham Automotive Teases New BT62 Supercar Ahead Of May 2 Reveal

Managing Director, David Brabham said, "It's with great pride that I honor and continue my father's legacy in revealing the next chapter in the evolving Brabham story. The team we have in place, and the vision it shares, provides a solid platform for Brabham Automotive to execute its long-term business strategy. Our first step to deliver on that strategy is the Brabham BT62, a car truly worthy of carrying the iconic Brabham name."

(BT62 Supercar Interior)

Brabham Automotive's Director of Technology and Engineering, Paul Birch said, "Created from a blank sheet of paper, our first car takes Brabham into an exciting new era, whilst honoring and upholding the marque's glorious past. Using contemporary materials, processes and technologies, and following a rigorous two-year engineering and development programme, the resulting BT62 is a car that demands total engagement and commitment from its driver, delivering immense reward and satisfaction."

(Production of the Brabham BT62 will be limited to just seventy cars in recognition of Brabham's 70-year heritage)

Also Read: New Brabham BT62 Supercar With 720 BHP Teased Ahead Of Debut

Designed from the ground-up, the new BT62 supercar features a host of unique engineering details and is crafted from lightweight carbon fibre. The folks at Brabham Automotive said that the new BT62 supercar has been specifically designed according to the requirement of the owner. For this, the company is organizing the Brabham driver development programme, to check the physical ability and determination of the owner.

(The folks at Brabham Automotive said that the new BT62 supercar has been specifically designed according to the requirement of the owner)

Now, talking about the numbers, as mentioned earlier, the BT62 supercar is a mid-engined track car with its power driven to the rear wheels via a rear-mounted race-spec transmission. The engine produces 700bhp of max power and 667 Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the BT62 supercar will use Michelin racing slick tyres, as it also happens to be the official tyre supplier and technical partner to Brabham Automotive.

Also Read: Brabham Automotive's New Car Is BT62; To Be Launched On May 2

The new Brabham BT62 will be proudly using Michelin racing slick tyres, marking the start of the brand's strategic partnership with Michelin as official tyre supplier and technical partner to Brabham Automotive.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.