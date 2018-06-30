BP Buys UK's Leading EV Charging Company

BP has announced that it has bought UK's largest EV charging company, Chargemaster, which operates over 6,500 charging points across the UK. On completion of the deal, the company will be renamed BP Chargemaster, combining Chargemaster's EV charging network with BP's 1,200 service stations, in a move that will widen access to electric vehicle charging in the UK.

Under its new name, BP Chargemaster will rollout ultra-fast charging infrastructure, including 150 kW chargers capable of delivering 161 km of range in just 10 minutes. BP's UK customers can expect to see BP Chargemaster chargers appearing on forecourts over the next 12 months.

Downstream chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said, "At BP we believe that fast and convenient charging is critical to support the successful adoption of electric vehicles. Combining BP's and Chargemaster's complementary expertise, experience and assets is an important step towards offering fast and ultra-fast charging at BP sites across the UK and to BP becoming the leading provider of energy to low carbon vehicles, on the road or at home,"

Chief executive of Chargemaster David Martell, said "The acquisition of Chargemaster by BP marks a true milestone in the move towards low carbon motoring in the UK. I am truly excited to lead the Chargemaster team into a new era backed by the strength and scale of BP, which will help us maintain our market-leading position and grow the national POLAR charging network to support the large range of exciting new electric vehicles that are coming to market in the next couple of years."

The acquisition adds to the growing number of investments by BP in electric vehicle technology and infrastructure and builds on plans to extend the range of fuels on offer for its customers changing needs.

