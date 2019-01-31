New Cars and Bikes in India

Bosch To Invest Four Billion Euros In Autonomous Cars Development

Bosch has 4,000 engineers working on autonomous vehicles technology and is working with Daimler to develop self-driving cars.

View Photos
Bosch is planning to invest $ 4.6 billion to develop self-driving cars by 2022.

German auto supplier Robert Bosch announced a push into parking, recharging and maintenance services for electric and self-driving vehicles as it posted flat annual operating profit on Wednesday. Bosch said it was in talks to expand a research alliance on autonomous vehicles and planned to invest 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion) to develop self-driving cars by 2022. Bosch has 4,000 engineers working on autonomous vehicles technology and is working with Daimler to develop self-driving cars. "We always said we are open for others to become partners, and there are talks," Chief Executive Volkmar Denner said.

The Stuttgart-based supplier said 2018 sales rose 1.5 percent to 77.9 billion euros thanks to a 2.3 percent increase in sales from its automotive division which accounted for 47 billion in sales. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 5.3 billion euros, the unlisted company said. In 2019, Bosch hopes to continue to secure its high level of earnings, the company said. Sales of driver assistance systems would generate 2 billion euros in sales this year, Bosch said, adding that it had let go of 600 staff working on diesel engines after a slump in demand.

Bosch said the market potential for on-demand ride-hailing using self-driving robotaxis was huge, citing Roland Berger analyst estimates for a market worth $160 billion by 2035. "Bosch will offer bot technology and services for this form of mobility," the company said. Bosch plans to expand into reservations, payment and parking, recharging, maintenance and infotainment, pitting it against other carmakers which are expanding into pay-per-minute mobility services. The auto supplier has been on an expansion push in electromobility, buying 30 electromobility projects worth several billion euros. By 2025, Bosch aims to increase its sales in the area to 5 billion euros, the supplier said.

0 Comments

Bosch has already entered strategic partnerships with start-up carmakers including China's NIO and Byton and Germany's Streetscooter. Denner said Bosch was selling its packaging technology division and expected to complete a sale in the third quarter.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Bosch Bosch Autonomous Vehicles Bosch Self-Driving Cars Bosch Investment

Latest News

Bosch To Invest Four Billion Euros In Autonomous Cars Development
Bosch To Invest Four Billion Euros In Autonomous Cars Development
Volkswagen To Reveal Fully Electric Dune Buggy At The Geneva Motor Show
Volkswagen To Reveal Fully Electric Dune Buggy At The Geneva Motor Show
Hero MotoCorp Sets Up New R&D Centre In Germany
Hero MotoCorp Sets Up New R&D Centre In Germany
Tata Motors To Supply 255 Electric Buses In 6 Cities Across India
Tata Motors To Supply 255 Electric Buses In 6 Cities Across India
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
Indian Motorcycle Trademarks 'Renegade' Name For New Motorcycle In The US
Indian Motorcycle Trademarks 'Renegade' Name For New Motorcycle In The US
Volkswagen Surpasses Toyota And Nissan In Global Sales In 2018
Volkswagen Surpasses Toyota And Nissan In Global Sales In 2018
2019 Bajaj Dominar Spotted In New Green Paint Scheme Inside Factory
2019 Bajaj Dominar Spotted In New Green Paint Scheme Inside Factory
Low Volume Models Will Not Shift To BS-VI: Mahindra & Mahindra
Low Volume Models Will Not Shift To BS-VI: Mahindra & Mahindra
MG Motor India Ropes In Adobe To Create Digital Solutions Platform
MG Motor India Ropes In Adobe To Create Digital Solutions Platform
Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
Skoda Kamiq Compact SUV Revealed In Sketches
MG Motor Partners With Myles; New MG Hector To Be Offered On Subscription Basis
MG Motor Partners With Myles; New MG Hector To Be Offered On Subscription Basis
Exclusive: Upcoming MG Hector Compact SUV To Sport Segment's Largest Panoramic Sunroof
Exclusive: Upcoming MG Hector Compact SUV To Sport Segment's Largest Panoramic Sunroof
Isuzu Extends D-Serve Scheme For D-MAX Regular Cab Till March 2019
Isuzu Extends D-Serve Scheme For D-MAX Regular Cab Till March 2019
Volvo To Start Test Self-Driving Cars On Swedish Roads
Volvo To Start Test Self-Driving Cars On Swedish Roads

Latest Cars

8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW X4

BMW X4

₹ 71.75 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.4
Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry

₹ 43.84 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

₹ 8.2 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.64 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 10.91 - 17.38 Lakh *
Hyundai 2018 Santro
Hyundai 2018 Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 32.04 - 35.58 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.04 - 10.55 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Review: The Bread Box Gets Sexier, More Capable!
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Review: The Bread Box Gets Sexier, More Capable!
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
India-Spec Yamaha MT-15 Specifications Leaked
2019 Bajaj Dominar Spotted In New Green Paint Scheme Inside Factory
2019 Bajaj Dominar Spotted In New Green Paint Scheme Inside Factory
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities