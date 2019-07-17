New Cars and Bikes in India

Bosch India Expands Its Bidadi Plant In Karnataka

Bosch is one of the major players for supply of technology and services in India and it recently inaugurated its expanded facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. The company has invested about 31 million Euros in the facility's phase 2 expansion.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Bosch started its India operations in 1951

Highlights

  • Bosch has 18 manufacturing sites in India
  • The Bidadi plant will be fully carbon neutral by 2020
  • Bosch started its India operations in 1951

Bosch India has inaugurated its new expanded smart factory for mobility solutions in Bidadi, near Bengaluru. The company has invested about 31 million Euros towards the expansion of its Bidadi factory. Bosch says that the plant features latest Industry 4.0 solutions and carbon-neutral technology. The company has plans for the Bidadi plant to act as a local hub for development of powertrain solutions and also manufacture automotive products such as common rail single-cylinder pumps and high-pressure rails. The company will also generate employment opportunities for about 2,500 people by the end of 2019.

g0str36

(Bosch will generate employment for about 2,500 people by end of 2019 at its Bidadi plant)

"Bosch is taking a further step toward more efficient, more flexible, and sustainable manufacturing in India in order to boost competitiveness and meet rising demand in the local market. The new Bidadi plant will further boost India's strong role in the Bosch Group's global network," said Volkmar Denner, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH. 

8gfik2ro

(Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman, Board of Management, Robert Bosch GmbH, addresses the employees at the expanded Bidadi facility)

The company is also planning to be fully climate neutral with its Bidadi plant. The new facility is aligned with the blueprint of the "Carbon neutral - 2020" strategy, with initiatives such as energy analytics, environmental initiatives such as tree planting, the use of alternative fuel like CNG for heating, and solar power capacity of 8.7 megawatts peak in 2018. The sun accounts for approximately 30 percent of the power consumed by the plant.

0 Comments

The facility has been built to run lean and be sustainable. The Bidadi plant features an intensive 'system continuous improvement process' technology into place which focusses on achieving waste-free processes. This allows the company to improve and maintain safety and quality standards, while remaining cost competitive. Bosch set up manufacturing operations in India in 1951, and these have grown over the years to include 18 manufacturing sites and 7 engineering and application centres across the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 29.91 - 30.14 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.89 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 8.27 - 10.18 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Introduced In Thailand
2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Introduced In Thailand
Updated Suzuki Access 125 SE Launched; Priced At Rs. 61,788
Updated Suzuki Access 125 SE Launched; Priced At Rs. 61,788
BS6 Fuel Set To Be More Expensive From April 2020: Report
BS6 Fuel Set To Be More Expensive From April 2020: Report
Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier: Specifications Comparison
Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier: Specifications Comparison
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities