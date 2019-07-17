Bosch India Expands Its Bidadi Plant In Karnataka

Bosch India has inaugurated its new expanded smart factory for mobility solutions in Bidadi, near Bengaluru. The company has invested about 31 million Euros towards the expansion of its Bidadi factory. Bosch says that the plant features latest Industry 4.0 solutions and carbon-neutral technology. The company has plans for the Bidadi plant to act as a local hub for development of powertrain solutions and also manufacture automotive products such as common rail single-cylinder pumps and high-pressure rails. The company will also generate employment opportunities for about 2,500 people by the end of 2019.

(Bosch will generate employment for about 2,500 people by end of 2019 at its Bidadi plant)

"Bosch is taking a further step toward more efficient, more flexible, and sustainable manufacturing in India in order to boost competitiveness and meet rising demand in the local market. The new Bidadi plant will further boost India's strong role in the Bosch Group's global network," said Volkmar Denner, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH.

(Dr. Volkmar Denner, chairman, Board of Management, Robert Bosch GmbH, addresses the employees at the expanded Bidadi facility)

The company is also planning to be fully climate neutral with its Bidadi plant. The new facility is aligned with the blueprint of the "Carbon neutral - 2020" strategy, with initiatives such as energy analytics, environmental initiatives such as tree planting, the use of alternative fuel like CNG for heating, and solar power capacity of 8.7 megawatts peak in 2018. The sun accounts for approximately 30 percent of the power consumed by the plant.

The facility has been built to run lean and be sustainable. The Bidadi plant features an intensive 'system continuous improvement process' technology into place which focusses on achieving waste-free processes. This allows the company to improve and maintain safety and quality standards, while remaining cost competitive. Bosch set up manufacturing operations in India in 1951, and these have grown over the years to include 18 manufacturing sites and 7 engineering and application centres across the country.

