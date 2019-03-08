Bosch Bullish On Two-Wheeler And Powersports Business In India

Automotive components and industrial products major Bosch, one of the largest suppliers of automotive components around the world, is bullish about the rapidly growing two-wheeler market in India. With legislative measures like mandatory anti-lock braking system (ABS) for two-wheelers of 125 cc and above by April 1, 2019 and the upcoming Bharat Stage 6 emission regulations from April, 2020, Bosch is geared up and ready to take on the additional demand that the world's largest two-wheeler market will offer. When BS-6 regulations kick in from April 1, 2020, all two-wheelers, regardless of engine capacity, will have to move to electronic fuel injection (EFI) systems from carburettors, and Bosch India has been busy in developing solutions for internal combustion and electrification systems.

Geoff Liersch, Global Head, Two-Wheeler and Powersports, Bosch

"We've been very busy to meet the demands the Indian market will have, in our case, demands from OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), and while we're prepared to meet the challenges and opportunities the Indian two-wheeler market will offer, we're also working on dedicated safety technology for two-wheelers across world, focussing on vehicle stability, predictive safety and connected functions for future two-wheelers," said Geoff Liersch, Global Head,Two-Wheeler & Powersports, Bosch.

New engine management systems will go a long way in reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 16 per cent with the introduction of EFI systems, Liersch said. He added that globally Bosch will continue to invest in dedicated motorcycle and powersports technologies with an aim to become the market leader in the segment. And Bosch expects to gain as much as one-third of the global revenue of the two-wheeler segment from India.

On April 1, 2020 India will introduce Bharat Stage 6 (BS-6) which is similar to Euro-6 in Europe. Bosch is offering scalable powertrain solutions with electronic engine management systems for internal combustion bikes as well as integrated electrification systems to support vehicle manufacturers in India to comply with BS-6 emission standards and meet India's unique driving pattern.

Prabhu Panduranga, Regional President, Two-Wheeler and Powersports, Bosch

"We at Bosch are working towards ensuring a smooth transition to the new emission norms with a tailored product portfolio for the Indian market supporting vehicle manufacturers with local engineering competence - aiming towards realizing the vision of nearly emissions-free mobility", said Prabhu Panduranga, Regional President Two-Wheeler & Powersports Business Unit, Bosch India.

Two-wheeler safety is one of the core areas of development of Bosch systems, apart from engine management systems. As many as 2,80,000 people die every year worldwide as a result of accidents involving two-wheelers. With the introduction of ABS across all two-wheeler segments, as much as 30 per cent of two-wheeler accidents can be avoided, he said at an event in New Delhi. Together with ABS, Bosch is also working on a comprehensive safety concept towards accident-free mobility, with ABS right at the top, and motorcycle stability control (MSC) which offers inertial measurement unit (IMU)-based technologies to measure and predict two-wheeler behaviour and trigger electronic safety gadgets on two-wheelers.

The next step for two-wheeler safety will be advanced rider assistance systems involving radar-based predictive systems which will be controlled by surround sensing technology. Such technologies together with Bluetooth connectivity with the rider and their two-wheelers, as well as with the cloud to warn of potential hazards and collisions will be offered in premium motorcycle models from Ducati and KTM by 2020. Bosch India believes two-wheeler safety in India will depend on how soon such technology will be more readily available and affordable to trickle down to commuter motorcycles and scooters.

