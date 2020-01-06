Bookings Open For The BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota has started bookings for the BS6 version of the Toyota Innova Crysta in India and the company says that it will be offered to consumers at a special celebratory price. The token amount for the booking is set at ₹ 50,000 and a few dealers we spoke to, in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai said that the deliveries of the BS6 Innova Crysta will only begin at the end of February 2020. The Innova Crysta is offered with two diesel - 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre - and of course there is the 2.7-litre petrol on offer as well. All these engines will make the transition to BS6.

The Innova Crysta has been a strong seller for the company even though it has been priced from ₹ 14.93 lakh to ₹ 22 lakh in India. The popularity of the car has not diminished as the dealers have said that almost all of their BS4 inventory has been sold, making the transition to the BS6 variant a smooth one.

Toyota is likely bring in the diesel BS6 Innova Crysta with the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology as well as a Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). Of course, we know that Toyota offers the same 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre diesel engines in its international market portfolio and both these engines make use of AdBlue technology and we expect the Indian versions to be no different. While we wait to know more about the price of the BS6 Innova Crysta, we expect it to be pricier than before. So, there is a price hike for sure and it is likely to be in the ₹ 1 lakh quadrant.

