Bookings For The Toyota Glanza Now Officially Open

Toyota has launched the Glanza premium hatchback in India. The car is a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and is the first product coming from the Suzuki- Toyota partnership. The company launched the Glanza in India with prices starting from ₹ 7.22 lakh (ex-showroom India) and there are two variants available which will get both the manual and automatic transmission. Toyota also announced that the bookings for the Glanza have officially opened from today and the company will give the delivery of the car within this week. The Glanza V and G variants are based on the top two trims - Zeta and Alpha variants of the Baleno.

There are no diesel engine options and the petrol engine on the Glanza are BS6 compliant. The G trim gets the 1.2-litre K12N engine with a mild-hybrid motor, making 89 bhp and 113 Nm, the Glanza V trim will get the regular 1.2-litre K12M engine without the mild-hybrid system. It will pump out 82 bhp and 113 Nm. Toyota will offer 5-speed manual transmission option along with a 7-step CVT on the Glanza. The Toyota Glanza mileage is 21.01 kmpl for the V MT trim, 23.87 kmpl for the G MT (Mild-Hybrid) trim and 19.56 kmpl for the CVT, which are the same for the corresponding variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The Toyota Glanza features include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system called the 'Toyota Smart Playcast' with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which is a first for any Toyota model in India along with a multi-information display on the instrument panel, LED projector headlamps and keyless entry. Safety features include dual airbags as standard along with anti-lock brakes, electronic brake-force distribution, seatbelt reminder, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

Toyota's big play then is the features on offer and yes it is very competitively priced too compared to the rest of the premium hatchbacks in the segment. Toyota will hope to rake in sales with the Glanza in India and it looks forward to a positive response from customers.

