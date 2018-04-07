Booking For New Ford Freestyle Officially Start From Today

Ford India has officially started accepting bookings for the all-new Freestyle crossover, or as it likes to call it, Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV). Expected to go on sale in India later this month, the Ford Freestyle is the first crossover model from the company in India, and it will be positioned between the Figo hatchback and the EcoSport subcompact SUV. We have already driven the car and have told you everything there is to know about the new Freestyle, except for the prices, which will only be announced at the time of the launch.

Ford Freestyle ₹ 6 - 8 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Ford Freestyle: 10 Things You Need To Know

We first saw the Ford Freestyle early this year, at the end of January 2018, and we have to say the car more than just a Figo with plastic cladding and updated styling. The Freestyle comes with new exterior features, new suspension, higher ground clearance, and an all-new cabin equipped with a host of smart and comfort features.

Also Read: Ford Freestyle Accessories Revealed

On the outside, we have a large headlamp with black bezels, along with mesh grille, bumper inserts, underbody cladding and ORVMs, all treated in black. The Freestyle also features 15-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps and rear windshield wiper, front and rear skid plates, automatic headlamps, and rain sensing wipers. The cabin, on the other hand, also gets a dark treatment with dual tone effect. Ford has used premium quality material for the upholstery and interior and the car also comes with a well-equipped dashboard with a floating touchscreen display. The car gets all the latest connectivity features with the Ford's SYNC3 in-car system along with Apple CarPlay and Android auto for smartphone connectivity. Other features include - automatic climate control, six airbags, reverse parking sensor with camera and more.

Also Read: Ford Freestyle Vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Specification Comparison

The Ford Freestyle primarily comes in four variants - Ambiente, Trend, Titanium, and Titanium+, which are further segmented into 8 iterations based on the petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version is powered by an all-new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine from the Dragon series, which makes about 95 bhp and develops 120 Nm of peak torque. The diesel version gets the 1.5-litre four-cylinder oil burner that makes 99 bhp and develops 215 Nm of peak torque. Both come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.