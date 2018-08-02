New Cars and Bikes in India

BMW's Q2 Profit Falls Less Than Expected

BMW's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 2.74 billion euros ($3.19 billion), slightly above the 2.69 billion euros forecast.

German carmaker BMW reported a smaller than expected 6 percent decline in second-quarter operating profit on Thursday, even as higher spending to develop electric and autonomous cars weighed on earnings.

BMW's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell to 2.74 billion euros ($3.19 billion), slightly above the 2.69 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

As a result the company's automotive EBIT margin narrowed to 8.6 percent, from 10.1 percent in the year-earlier period.

BMW affirmed its 2018 targets to achieve slightly higher deliveries and revenues in the automotive segment and achieve a group profit before taxes at the previous year's level.

TAGS :

