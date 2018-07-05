BMW Registers Best Half-Yearly Sales Ever; Records Growth Of 13 Per Cent

BMW India released its half-yearly sales figures for the period of January 2018 to June 2018 and the company has recorded a growth of 13 per cent over the same time last year. This is the best ever half-yearly sales performance from BMW in India till date. The company sold 4,890 BMW units in the first six months of 2018 along with 281 units of Mini and 208 motorcycles. The sales of BMW units alone saw a growth of 12 per cent while the sales of Mini saw a growth of 30 per cent during the same time. BMW Motorrad started its operations in April 2017, so we do not quite have a base figure for sales from January to June 2017.

(The 2018 BMW X3 was one of the key models that drove the sales growth for Jan-June 2018 ) (The 2018 BMW X3 was one of the key models that drove the sales growth for Jan-June 2018 )

Vikram Pawah, President - BMW Group India, said, "Our strategy of focusing on introducing new and innovative product segments in the Indian luxury car market has started showing results. The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and the BMW X3 have already exceeded our expectations and we see remarkable sales contributions coming from both in the future. Also, introduction of Euro 6 petrol engines in our product portfolio has played an important role in our strategy. We understand the changing aspirations of our customers and will continue to introduce innovative products and services that will excite them and spread sheer driving pleasure."

BMW said that its sales in the first half of 2018 has been driven predominantly by the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment which itself grew by 26 per cent in comparison to BMW's SAV sales in January-June 2017. A big contributor to the SAV sales this year was the BMW X3, which helped the segment grow by a solid 60 per cent over the same time last year.

BMW also said that the 6-Series Gran Turismo led the company to see an 'unprecedented acceleration' in its sales for the first half of 2018. Another interesting statistic is that BMW's petrol vehicles sales saw a growth of a massive 92 per cent over last year. A big reason is that the company launched Euro VI conforming petrol engines, which was preferred by BMW customers over diesel engine models.

